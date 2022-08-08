Read full article on original website
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
Chicago-based Groupon to lay off 500 employees — what to know
CHICAGO - Chicago-based Groupon is laying off 500 employees, the company announced Monday. The decision to lay off nearly 15% of its global workforce comes as the company aims to "streamline our cost structure," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO of Groupon. "Put simply, our cost structure and our performance are not...
Dominican University welcomes largest freshman class – ever
Dominican University will be welcoming its largest freshman class ever this fall, with more than 600 students. While the enrollment number will be finalized and revealed in a census report by September, university officials say 636 students have put down their college enrollment deposits to hold their spot. University officials...
An open, urgent letter to the village
On Aug. 1, 2022, Oak Park residents submitted a letter to the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees demanding action in response to the crime and traffic issues coming from the BP gas station on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues. The letter has been signed by 65 neighbors. The station was the site of the murder of Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in June. Neighbors had been working with the village for months to address this station.
CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.
Barbers providing free haircuts to hundreds of male students
Several barbers in partnership with I Am A Gentleman will be providing more than 500 male students with a free haircut as they get ready to go back to school. “Every kid should feel good heading into their first day of school, and giving out haircuts is a great way for them to build confidence,” said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, founder of I Am A Gentleman.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois
Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
Andersonville Woman Devastated to Learn La Colombe Isn’t a Local Mom and Pop
ANDERSONVILLE — Shelby Croslen, 43, was having one of the worst days of her life. It started out like any other Saturday. Baggu bag stuffed with library books, custom RBG mask secured, and Chacos on her feet, she felt ready to enjoy her weekend morning routine of “living large while shopping local.” Her words. Stolling up Clark, the wind in her hair, Croslen congratulated herself on being so much better than all those people that shop at Am*zon.
Chicago nonprofit I Am A Gentleman offers free back to school haircuts
For many young men, the first day of school is all about showing off your style.
CTA Graduates Class of 80 New Bus Operators
The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) welcomed 80 new full-time bus operators to the agency, the latest step in the CTA’s efforts to address workforce challenges and improve service throughout the system. "The CTA system is an essential part of our residents' everyday lives, connecting them to everything our city...
Chicago Bakery Attacked For Drag Brunch Illustrates A Social Conflict
After weeks of backlash over plans to host a drag show brunch, Uprising Bakery and Cafe outside of Chicago, Illinois, is back in action. "So essentially we wanted to start hosting more events and diversify our events, so we booked a drag show to be here at our bakery and café," owner Corrina Sac said.
CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In
With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
Willie Wilson wants to bring back CTA's own police force, calls Chicago's elected leaders "totally out of touch"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson on Wednesday said he wants to bring back a dedicated CTA police force and return conductors to every train to stem spiking violent crime on the city's public transit system. Wilson said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other elected officials in Chicago are "totally...
Bud Billiken parade 2022 will be broadcast live on ABC7 Chicago
Chicago's very own Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer Jeremih will be honored as the 2022 Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal.
St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood
More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be gathered for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 7th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 30. The outdoor event was held at its Ambulatory Care Center located at 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and featured talks and demonstrations about safe sleeping, oral hygiene, car seat safety, the importance of breastfeeding and postpartum care.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Sophia King forms fundraising committee for mayoral campaign
Ald. Sophia King (4th) has formed a fundraising committee for a possible mayoral campaign. The alderwoman, first elected to City Council in 2017 and the incumbent chair of its Progressive Reform Caucus, has reportedly been considering a run for months but has not declared her candidacy. King did not respond...
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
