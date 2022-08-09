Read full article on original website
2023 Nissan Z Configurator Launches, Most Expensive Model Is $60,367
The configurator for the 2023 Nissan Z is now available online, and that means it's time to build your ideal example of the latest generation of the brand's sport coupe. Getting every available accessory on the Proto Spec trim takes the price to $60,367 after the $1,025 destination fee. The...
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report
The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
New Lamborghini Urus Model Breaks Record For SUV Climbing Pikes Peak
Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
Porsche 911 GT3 Receives Carbon Fiber Upgrades From Techart
Porsche is about to unveil the new 911 GT3 RS very soon but the 911 GT3 is still a machine that deserves the attention of Porsche enthusiasts and fans. Techart, the German tuning company that modifies all sorts of Porsche vehicles, has a new aerodynamic package for the sports car and it relies heavily on carbon fiber. There are other upgrades also worth talking about, but let’s see what the new body kit includes first.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Infiniti Q60 Production Will End After 2022: Report
The Infiniti Q60 may be relatively young but it seems like the luxury automaker is already ready to have it retired soon. That's if we're to take a recent report as gospel, which spells the end for the two-door coupe in Infiniti's lineup, for reasons that won't surprise you. If...
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Making Great Sounds While Lapping Nurburgring
BMW will reportedly make just 50 of them. BMW is busy turning the M4 into the 3.0 CSL Hommage. The development requires lots of laps around the track, and that process is currently underway at the Nürburgring. This video shows the upcoming, limited-run model on the move around the famous circuit.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring [UPDATE]
Update: A closer look suggests this is actually a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and not a GTS as we previouly thought. Both models have nearly identical looks, but the Turbo GT uses a slightly different roof spoiler identified by larger fins on the edges. To help showcase this, we've added 14 additional photos to a new gallery featured below.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Mercedes Vito Transformed Into Adventure 4x4 Van By German Tuners
There are many tuning companies focused on modifying performance and luxury vehicles, but there aren’t that many working on buses and vans. Vansports is one of those firms that are almost entirely focused on vans, offering styling, off-road, and other special enhancements. One of Vansports’ latest projects showcases visual and hardware upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.
Audi Q9 Three-Row Large Luxury SUV For US Reportedly Coming In 2025
Staying up to date with Audi's lineup takes a full-time job as the German luxury marque has one of the most confusing portfolios in the business. It recently launched an MQB-based Q6 SUV, which is actually longer and wider than the Q7. It’s sold only in China as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen Atlas. It carries a name that'll also be used for the PPE-based Q6 E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs twinned with the Porsche Macan EV.
BMW Believes There’s Value In Subscriptions Despite Backlash
There has been a swift backlash to proposed subscription services in cars. BMW recently faced the brunt of it after an option for a heated seat subscription accidentally became available for South Korean customers. The automaker corrected the error, according to Bloomberg, but there was swift backlash at such a proposition, a backlash BMW believes will dissipate with time.
Acura Precision EV Concept Teases New Design Language, Debuts August 18
The Acura Precision EV Concept reveals the brand's new design language for its big step into electrification. For now, the company is only teasing the vehicle's nose, but a full debut happens on August 18 during Monterey Car Week. The 12-second video above shows a little more than the teaser...
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
AWD BMW M5 With Turbo V8 Races Naturally Aspirated Audi R8 V10 RWD
A new drag racing video pits an unlikely pair against each other – the BMW M5 Competition and the Audi R8 RWD. The two couldn’t be more different, but do those differences reveal themselves on the track? A new video from the Carwow YouTube channel finds out. There’s...
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Lexus GX Black Line Returns For 2023, Production Limited To 3,000
Lexus added the Black Line trim to its GX SUV for the first time for the 2022 model year. The luxury automaker has announced that the trim will return for 2023 as the Black Line Special Edition. It’ll have a limited production run and a few extra goodies compared to last year’s offering.
