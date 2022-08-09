Read full article on original website
Blatnik Bridge Federal Funding Sought
UNDATED (KDAL) – The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin have announced that their departments of transportation will seek 889.5 million dollars in federal funding to rebuild the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior. The current bridge was built in 1961 and is used by over 33 thousand vehicles a...
New Park Levy For Duluth Proposed
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A referendum that would update a park fund levy has been proposed by the City of Duluth. The original levy approved in 2012 established a capped dollar amount of 2.8 million a year and did not account for inflation or market changes. The new levy...
Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
