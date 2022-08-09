ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in battle; two teens killed in clashes

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

NABLUS, West Bank, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant commander and another fighter in a gunbattle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said, triggering further clashes in which Palestinians said two teens were killed in separate incidents.

Israeli forces surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a senior commander of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group long on Israel's wanted list.

Al-Nabulsi, barricaded inside, refused to surrender and was killed along with another militant during a gunbattle with Israeli forces, who also used shoulder-fired missiles in the fighting, the military said.

The shootout, in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, was the deadliest incident in the West Bank since Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad ended three days of fighting in Gaza, the worst in more than a year.

Al-Nabulsi was a member of the recently formed "Nablus Brigade", a Palestinian militant alliance in the city which also includes Islamic Jihad's gunmen. Hours after the shootout, tens of thousands attended his funeral and called for revenge.

The gunbattle was followed by clashes during which the military said its troops responded with live fire against Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives at soldiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiaIN_0hA5omMq00

Islamic Jihad said a 16-year-old was killed while participating in a confrontation with Israeli troops.

In the West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian health officials said a 17-year-old succumbed to his wounds after Israel shot him with live fire.

The military said it responded to a "violent riot" in the area and "a hit was identified."

Palestinian health officials confirmed the four deaths and said 40 more people were injured in total. There were no reports of Israeli casualties.

The Israeli military said al-Nabulsi had been suspected of carrying out several shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israel has stepped up raids in recent months in the West Bank after men from the area carried out deadly street attacks in Israel. The Western-backed Palestinian Authority regularly condemns such incursions.

According to Palestinian officials, at least 44 Palestinians, at least half of them civilians, were killed during three days of Israeli strikes on Gaza, which ended with an Aug. 7 truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad that has largely held. The militants fired more than 1,000 rockets at southern Israel although there were no reported Israeli casualties as many rockets were intercepted by Israeli defences.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Nablus, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
Vector

Israel Blows Up Gaza Power Plant After militant threats

Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Israeli#Fatah#Al Aqsa Martyrs#Islamic Jihad
Fox News

Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire, move closer to war

Bombardments rained down on both Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday as tensions in the region reach a fever pitch. The exchange began after Israel killed a Palestinian jihadist in a targeted anti-terrorist strike. According to Israeli Defense Force reports, six sites were hit by fighter jets and armed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

539K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy