Steelers’ Diontae Johnson sued over youth camp no-show

The organizers of the Diontae Johnson Youth Football Camp sued the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver over his failure to show up for the one-day event. FlexWork Sports Management LLC contracted with Johnson to lend his name and make an appearance at the May 22 camp in Pittsburgh, and they contend they are out thousands in refunds and camp-related fees, plus damage to its reputation, because he wasn’t there.
Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers non-contact knee injury in preseason opener

New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson exited Friday night's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent leg injury. Wilson appeared to injure his right leg after scrambling away from pressure late in the first quarter. The second-year quarterback turned up field after leaving the pocket and attempted to juke past Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean before falling to the ground.
