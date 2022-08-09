ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

101 WIXX

Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
waupacanow.com

Charges filed in 1992 double homicide

Weyauwega man arrested for Togstad-Mumbrue murders. Tony Garret Haase, 51, Weyauwega, will appear in court Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, for an initial appearance and bond hearing on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Haase is accused of the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years ago. On March...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
De Pere, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wtaq.com

Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders

WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident

Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
ELDORADO, WI
101 WIXX

Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Fire on 9th floor of Oshkosh apartment building displaces 14

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI

