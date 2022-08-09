ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bbc Wales
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral

Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term

A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops

A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave

The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately

A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes

A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Wife killer Nicolae Virtosu also battered sister-in-law to death

A convicted wife killer battered his sister-in-law to death with a hatchet, a court has heard. Nicolae Virtosu, 48, attacked Svetlana Mihalachi in Ilford, in east London, in April 2021 after "tensions escalated". She died five weeks later. The jury was told there was no dispute that Virtosu, who strangled...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy