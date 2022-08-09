Read full article on original website
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term
A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
Wife killer Nicolae Virtosu also battered sister-in-law to death
A convicted wife killer battered his sister-in-law to death with a hatchet, a court has heard. Nicolae Virtosu, 48, attacked Svetlana Mihalachi in Ilford, in east London, in April 2021 after "tensions escalated". She died five weeks later. The jury was told there was no dispute that Virtosu, who strangled...
