ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Starring ‘The Witcher’s’ Emma Appleton, in ‘LOLA’ Ireland’s Andrew Legge Listens in on the Future

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhdNa_0hA5mzWd00

Click here to read the full article.

In Andrew Legge’s feature debut ‘LOLA’ you don’t have to time-travel in order to see the future. Two sisters create a machine that can intercept broadcasts from the forthcoming decades: It’s 1941 and they can already listen to Bowie. But World War II soon puts their invention to a much more sinister use.

Following its Locarno bow, black-and-white ‘LOLA’ will be shown at the Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival. A Cowtown Pictures production, it was co-produced by ie ie productions. Bankside Films is handling international sales.

Legge played with a similar concept in his short “The Chronoscope,” but there was one significant difference, says the Irish director.

“The machine was similar, but it looked into the past. Which is interesting too, but you are just getting the information. I changed it to the future because I felt it gave me more options.”

Despite staying put, the sisters – played by Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini – can still influence current events based on what they can glimpse. As the conflict between them keeps escalating, the world around them keeps burning. And they need to make their own choices.

“Knowledge is power. You don’t have to go anywhere – just knowing these things is enough. But they both have different ideas about how to use this technology,” says Legge, noting Appleton’s Thomasina’s “slightly fascist tendencies” exposed by the machine.

“The other sister, Martha, is more emotionally intelligent. She realizes they are going down the wrong path.”

She is also an aspiring filmmaker, determined to constantly document their existence, providing “LOLA” with its handcrafted look.

“This film is a message,” notes Legge, who wanted it to look “spliced together” and shot a lot of material on a 16mm spring-wound Bolex. With LOLA itself also a relatively simple creation, built out of the things the sisters had salvaged or had access to.

“If you look at the sequence with little girls at the start – who are my own daughters – I developed the film stock myself. I added boiling water and it caused the emulsion to break. You get this mosaic of grain, which makes it easier to combine new scenes with archive footage, but I also find it quite beautiful.”

The relationship between humans and the machines they create is something that Legge has already explored in the past, for example in “The Girl with the Mechanical Maiden” – an acclaimed short featuring Dominic West as an inventor who builds a mechanical wet nurse for his child following his wife’s sudden passing.

“I love weird technologies, but all the films I have made were period stories. [In the past] people used to be much more optimistic about what technology can bring. Now, we became a bit anti-science because we have seen it do horrible things,” he says.

Legge, who co-created the story with “Tell it to the Bees” duo Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, ultimately writing the script with Angeli Macfarlane, embraced the challenge of focusing on female protagonists.

“Back then, women used to be brought up in a more rigid way. A lot of them didn’t go to university, they were denied that access. I loved the idea that here, they were getting their culture from a whole different era, listening in on the future,” he observes.

“Art does change you a bit. The first movie I saw was probably ‘E.T.’ and it was just astounding. I could imagine someone in the 1940s being blown away by seeing Bowie, who was doing something completely different and alien with music,” adds Legge, also praising the score by musician Neil Hannon, who will soon provide songs for the upcoming Timothée Chalamet starrer “Wonka.”

Legge will take another look at the 1960s in his upcoming film. He also intends to keep telling stories about the sisterly bond, mentioning Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau’s coming-of-age horror “Raw” as an interesting example of such complex dynamics.

“She said that when you show siblings on screen, you can do more. Otherwise, it would be harder to keep them together. If they were friends, one of them would just run away!”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp Channels Controversial King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ First-Look

Click here to read the full article. French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. It’s Depp’s first film role since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. “Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lifetime Will Still Debut Anne Heche Movie After Her Car Crash: This Project Is ‘Important’ to Her

Click here to read the full article. During the Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday, Lifetime presented a panel for “Girl in Room 13,” an upcoming movie starring Anne Heche. The actor, who was was originally set to be on the panel, was in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and has been in the hospital since. At the top of the panel, the network stated that remarks were taped before recent events. “As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Lucy Liu Joins Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Liu is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned exclusively. Liu will star in the series alongside previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane as well as cast members William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rhea Seehorn’s Emmy-Nominated Short-Form Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’ Lands Second Season at AMC Networks

Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks has renewed the Emmy-nominated short-form series “Cooper’s Bar” for a second season, while Acorn TV — AMC Networks’ streamer devoted to British and international fare — has given a Season 2 renewal to “Harry Wild,” starring and executive produced by Jane Seymour. Both pickups were announced Wednesday during AMC Networks’ portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. “Cooper’s Bar” is nominated this year at the Emmys for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series, for Rhea Seehorn (who stars and also directed Season 1). According to AMC, the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Hannon
Person
Stefanie Martini
Person
Dominic West
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

‘Raising Kanan’ Strengthens the ‘Power’-verse Formula in Season 2: TV Review

Nearly four months have passed since Starz’s sprawling “Power” universe was last on the air, following the April season finale of the Tommy Egan-focused “Force.” That’s not much time, and certainly not the longest span of time between installments in “Power” creator Courtney Kemp’s ever-widening tableau of cocaine entrepreneurs. But it feels like a long time, evidence that Kemp has succeeded into turning “Power” into a Marvel-style narrative ecosystem, for better and for worse. The “for worse” part comes when any extended amount of time passes, when the richness and depth of a long-running, hyperconnected story triggers the audience’s anxiety about...
TV SERIES
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Kenan Thompson Went From Nickelodeon VIP to ‘SNL’ Legend to a Star on the Walk of Fame

Click here to read the full article. “I’m going into the concrete!” a stoked Kenan Thompson exclaims, pondering the fact that his three-decade career in entertainment is about to be celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and taken by the permanence of the honor. “I don’t know any other example of a reflection of a pat on the back actually being cemented in the ground like that.” Longevity has become a hallmark of Thompson’s career: he began performing as a child on stage before landing films including “D2: The Mighty Ducks”; segued into wildly popular teen stardom...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce. The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ireland#Lola#Future#The Edinburgh Intl#Irish
Variety

L.A. Reid’s HitCo, Label Home to Jennifer Lopez and Saint Jhn, Sold to Concord (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HitCo Entertainment, the music company launched by Antonio L.A. Reid (pictured at left) and Charles Goldstuck (at right) in 2017, has been sold to Concord, Variety has learned through multiple sources. Home to such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Outkast’s Big Boi, Yella Beezy and Dixie D’Amelio, HitCo had been distributed through ADA. Concord, a private company funded by long-term institutional capital, in addition to equity holders from Concord’s senior management team, represents close to 900,000 songs and trades in recorded music, music publishing, theatrical and original productions. Headquartered in Nashville, it has...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama “Brazzos.” The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “comes from worry. I think about actors who’ve had these hits, they’re on TV for eight years. And then they don’t really work that much again, because they’re maybe too identified with the part. And I’ve always been curious about that life.” Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn’t worked in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hallmark Execs React to Talent Moving to Great American Family, Share Update on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media isn’t worried about losing talent from their roster. During Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press conference, President and CEO Wonya Lucas and EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly discussed the changes happening at the network with talent heading to competitors, including Great American Family (previously titled GAC). “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time

Click here to read the full article. Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers. The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands. Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up. The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of...
MUSIC
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac’s ‘Star Wars’ Burnout Is Going Away: ‘I’m So Open’ for More Poe Dameron

Click here to read the full article. Oscar Isaac appears to have changed his course when it comes to a possible return to “Star Wars.” The actor played fan-favorite Poe Dameron in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy with Daisy Ridley’s Rey and John Boyega’s Finn, but he ended his run burnt out and doubtful that he’d ever return for more. However, Isaac recently said during a SiriusXM interview that he’s “so open” to more “Star Wars” as long as “there was a great story and a great director.” “I don’t know. I’m open to anything. You never know,” Isaac said...
MOVIES
Variety

Damon Lindelof: Make ‘Less Marvel Movies’ So ‘Each One Can Be a Bit More Special’

Damon Lindelof watches every Marvel movie, but he’s starting to think there’s simply too many of them. The “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner joined Vulture’s “Into It” podcast to discuss his preference for endings, which he said is the opposite mentality of the never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lindelof shared his belief that the sheer number of Marvel movies actually works against the brand because it ends up making each entry feel less special. “It’s always going to be hard because once you’ve got someone’s attention, you want to keep it. And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Jason Momoa Slams His ‘Conan the Barbarian’ Movie: It ‘Really Sucked’ and ‘Turned Into a Big Pile of S—’

Click here to read the full article. Jason Momoa’s filmography includes hits like “Aquaman” and “Dune,” but it also has one film the actor himself considers to be a “big pile of shit.” That would be “Conan the Barbarian,” the 2011 reboot that cast Momoa in the title role. The movie was lambasted by critics and bombed at the box office with a $63 million worldwide gross on a production budget in the $90 million range. Momoa recently told GQ magazine that the “Conan” film that got released was not the “Conan” movie he thought he was making. “I’ve been a...
MOVIES
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out ‘Illegal, Unauthorized’ Production of ‘Hamilton’ by Texas Church

Lin-Manuel Miranda is praising lawyers who get the job done after a Texas church staged an “illegal, unauthorized” production of “Hamilton.” Producers of the hit Broadway musical have taken issue with The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas, which staged the show on Aug. 5 and 6 without a license, as well as changed lyrics and added text to include Biblical references and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric without permission. “Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work,” Miranda wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of...
MCALLEN, TX
Variety

‘Cosmic Love’ Creator on Zodiac Matchmaking: ‘Astrology Is a Guide, Not a Rule’

“Cosmic Love” is not only determining if love is in the air, but also if it’s also written in the stars.  The new reality dating show that bows Aug. 12 on Amazon Prime Video follows four individuals who each represent one of the four astrological elements: fire, water, earth and air. Each element is paired with those who are most compatible with their zodiac signs, where they must then mingle, date and eliminate these matches.  “Astrology is really having this moment,” Michael Rourke, creator and executive producer of “Cosmic Love,” told Variety. “Young people not only check their zodiac regularly and believe...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’

Click here to read the full article. Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit. “Telling Lorne was really hard,” McKinnon said. “He knew it was coming. He was very sweet. But...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy