Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in connection with fatal motor vehicle crash in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – An Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Hillsborough Township on July 22, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Jaden Brandon Ramos, 20, of Old Bridge Township was charged with second-degree...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him
A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery...
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward following theft, vandalism of pride flags
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for stealing and vandalizing LGBTQ+ pride and transgender flags in Frenchtown Borough, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Between Sunday,...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating series of airbag thefts throughout Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Phillipsburg, targeting newer model Honda vehicles. According to police, the suspects are breaking into vehicles, cutting open the steering wheels, and removing the airbags. Police remind residents to make sure your vehicles are secure and...
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
Fourth person arrested in bike thefts at Secaucus apartment complex
A fourth person has been charged in the theft of multiple bicycles from a Secaucus apartment complex this month. Jonathan Wood, 34, who lives in The Harper at Harmon Meadow on Plaza Drive, was arrested on Logan Avenue in Jersey City Tuesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Three others,...
morristowngreen.com
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office to participate in backpack and book-bag giveaways
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will be participating in two programs, organized to collect and distribute backpacks filled with various school supplies to those in need. The Backpack Giveaway event organized by Table of Hope, is scheduled for August 19 from 1:00 p.m. to...
Police Seek ID For Man Attempting To Burglarize Morris County Business
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to break into a Morris County business and caused damage to another commercial property. The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in an attempted commercial burglary and criminal mischief/property damage incident in Mountain Lakes, local police said on Wednesday, August 10.
Two Arrested For Stealing $3,500 Of Items From Home Depot
STAFFORD – Two people have been charged for shoplifting and more after attempting to steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot, police said. Officers from the Stafford Township Police Department arrived at the Manahawkin Home Depot located at Route 72 West around 4:15 p.m. on August 10 regarding a shoplifting in progress.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE INDIVIDUALS
We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two males in the attached video. The males are wanted for questioning in reference to a recent theft from Anthony’s Liquors on Route 166. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay...
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Comments / 0