Crews extinguish fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD (WHCU) — There was an early morning fire in Newfield. Firefighters were dispatched around 1 AM today for reports of a structure fire. A garage and barn were fully engulfed when they arrived. Enfield and West Danby fire departments aided in the call. The blaze was extinguished. The...
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident
A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident
The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 31-year-old Stephen Moran was driving on the...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fatality Reported in Head-On Collision on Vestal Parkway
UPDATE: FOX 40 has confirmed reports that Monday night's two-car crash on the Vestal Parkway was fatal. 511NY confirmed by email the crash was fatal. The email went on to say that information was supplied and confirmed by responding personnel on the scene of the crash and that an incident was then posted on 511NY.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
WKTV
State police working to identify woman after body found in remote part of Otsego County
MORRIS, N.Y. – New York State Police are trying to identify a woman whose remains were discovered in Otsego County last week. The body was found in a remote area in the town of Morris after two people using metal detectors off of a seasonal road smelled a strong odor and called authorities.
z955.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
literock973.com
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
City of Elmira swears in new Fire Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Andrew Mallow was sworn in as the new Elmira Fire Chief during a ceremony at the Elmira Fire Department Headquarters today. The Ceremony was held at the EFD Headquarters on W. Second Street today, August 12, 2022. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who retired on August 11, 2022. Mallow has […]
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know
Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Binghamton Residents Want to Know When Chenango St. Will Reopen
Eleven months after a key Binghamton street was shut down for an Interstate 81 bridge repair job, state transportation officials are unable to say when detours will end. Chenango Street was closed to vehicular traffic from Bevier to Frederick streets last September for what was expected to be a three-month project.
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
Elmira Police respond to four related shootings in less than a week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police said the department has responded to at least four related reports of shots fired in the City in less than a week, one of which reportedly left one person injured and another that involved a 14-year-old boy. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, EPD responded to the 200 block of […]
