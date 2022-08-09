ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

whcuradio.com

Crews extinguish fire in Newfield

NEWFIELD (WHCU) — There was an early morning fire in Newfield. Firefighters were dispatched around 1 AM today for reports of a structure fire. A garage and barn were fully engulfed when they arrived. Enfield and West Danby fire departments aided in the call. The blaze was extinguished. The...
NEWFIELD, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident

A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident

The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 31-year-old Stephen Moran was driving on the...
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fatality Reported in Head-On Collision on Vestal Parkway

UPDATE: FOX 40 has confirmed reports that Monday night's two-car crash on the Vestal Parkway was fatal. 511NY confirmed by email the crash was fatal. The email went on to say that information was supplied and confirmed by responding personnel on the scene of the crash and that an incident was then posted on 511NY.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
z955.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
literock973.com

Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

City of Elmira swears in new Fire Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Andrew Mallow was sworn in as the new Elmira Fire Chief during a ceremony at the Elmira Fire Department Headquarters today. The Ceremony was held at the EFD Headquarters on W. Second Street today, August 12, 2022. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who retired on August 11, 2022. Mallow has […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know

Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force

A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

