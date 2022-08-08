Read full article on original website
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding hits 39 as water, electricity restored to residents
The death toll from the flooding in eastern Kentucky climbed to 39 on Thursday as water and electricity gets closer to being fully restored
Scientists explain how the deadly flooding in Kentucky got so bad
NEW YORK — A repetitive meteorological event combined with the landscape in eastern Kentucky was a recipe bound for disaster, which led to dozens of deaths as a result of devastating flooding, scientists told ABC News. A stubborn stationary front draped across the region for several days in a...
Kentucky floods kill at least 37 as more storms forecast
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 37 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday while warning that more dangerous weather is approaching the region.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
Rainfall may ‘quickly escalate’ into serious flood concern
Flood-weary portions of the I-95 corridor faced flash flooding Wednesday afternoon, while the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys are forecasted to receive repeated thunderstorms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of them extremely heavy, were moving across portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys on Wednesday, and AccuWeather...
Unidentified man saves grandmother and her relatives as their home is nearly swallowed by Kentucky floodwaters
Amid disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, one anonymous man's good deed helped rescue a grandmother and her family trapped inside a water-filled home.
How Coal Mining Contributed to Deadly Kentucky Floods
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Appalachian states like Kentucky have a long, turbulent history with coal and mountaintop removal—an extractive mining process that uses explosives to clear forests and scrape soil in order to access underlying coal seams. For years, researchers have warned that land warped by mountaintop removal may be more prone to flooding due to the resulting lack of vegetation to prevent increased runoff. Without trees to buffer the rain and soil to soak it up, water pools together and heads for the least resistant path—downhill.
Heartache after heroic Kentucky teen dies mysteriously after helping neighbours recover from floods
A Kentucky teen high school athlete has died mysteriously after spending several days helping his neighbours try to recover from the devastating flooding in the state. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, 18, was reported on Wednesday to be the 38th person to have died in the flash floods. He passed away late last week after a sudden illness. The waters destroyed homes and communities in July in the Appalachian mountains. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, a friend and pastor of Mr Crawford, said on Wednesday that the football player and wrestler “was just a joy to be around,” according to the...
AOL Corp
Drenching downpours to soak areas already hit hard by flooding
A broad area of the United States from the Midwest to New England is expected to get doused by rounds of showers of thunderstorms through the end of the week, AccuWeather forecasters say. This rainfall is good news for drought-plagued areas of the Northeast, but it will be unwelcome in devastated parts of eastern Kentucky still reeling from a historic deluge last week.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall
Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
Oppressive heat settles over flooded Kentucky towns as death toll rises to 37
Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open...
Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest
Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong...
eenews.net
Almost no one in Ky. has flood insurance, hindering recovery
Kentucky residents who are struggling to rebuild after devastating flooding face huge financial obstacles because almost nobody in the state has flood insurance. The area hit by the flash floods that began in late July and killed at least 37 people has a large concentration of low-income families. Only 17,250...
TODAY.com
Flash flooding prompts rescues from Washington, DC to Tennessee
Flash floods submerged neighborhoods and stranded drivers all the way from Washington, D.C., to Tennessee on Wednesday. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY and Al Roker tracks the forecast with new storms on the way.Aug. 11, 2022.
Torrential rain from Ohio Valley to New England could pose flood risk
The weather pattern has been one of extremes in terms of rainfall this summer in the northeastern quarter of the United States, with disastrous and deadly flooding in portions of the Midwest and gradually building drought conditions in New England. The setup heading into the weekend will continue to pose...
