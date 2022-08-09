Read full article on original website
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Erk Russell Classic shines spotlight on high school teams and legendary Georgia Southern coach
STATESBORO, Ga. — Bulloch County is going to be well represented at the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic. Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal will all play in the annual football games at Allen E. Paulson Stadium at Georgia Southern. Statesboro will meet SEB on Saturday, August 27 at...
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 11
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School Volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday, August 11 2022.
'We have a lot of doubters': Sharks ready to surprise teams in 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown to kickoff is on. The GHSA football season gets underway next week and teams are preparing for the 2022 season. The Island Sharks are ready for a fresh year under head coach Deshawn Printup. Last season, the Sharks finished 4-6 overall without a region win.
High School football teams scrimmage ahead of season kicking off next week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Highlights and final scores from two high school football scrimmages held in Savannah on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Georgia Southern holds first day of classes
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's three campuses are once again alive as the new academic year is now underway. Wednesday marked the first full day of classes. Summer is over, and it's now time to get down to business for students at Georgia Southern University. At the Statesboro campus on Wednesday, it was a hub of activity as classes officially begin.
Students move into residences at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the start of classes just days away, students have now arrived back on campus at Savannah State University. Thursday was the final day to move into their living spaces. Slowly but surely, returning Savannah State students were unloading their cars and moving into their apartments...
Doctors race against time to save 7-year-old Savannah boy diagnosed with rare brain disease
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah family's son is in Minnesota battling a rare disease that rapidly destroys brain tissue and often causes death. Back in March, 7-year-old Grayson Cronin and his older brother Nathan came down with a nasty stomach bug. Nathan had to be hospitalized. "In the process...
Rare air...August cold front to bring some relief from heat and humidity
A rare August cold front will dip south of coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. As the front pushes south it will take rain chances with it and also deliver a less humid airmass. The lower humidity is expected to arrive Saturday night leading to a 'pleasant' and suntastic...
Umbrella needed today and tracking lower humidity this weekend
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be isolated showers this morning with rain becoming likely this afternoon into the evening. A cold front will slowly move through the area tonight. The front will give us a good chance for rain after 3 pm through the evening. Rain could be heavy at...
After week 1 of school year, Chatham County teachers already feeling the effects of staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham educators say they're feeling the impact of the teacher shortage. "You get just burned out," said Theresa Watson, the president of Savannah Federation of Teachers. Watson says teachers are already coming to them expressing frustrations about things they are asked to do as a result...
New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
Cold front to deliver another round of thunderstorms, then lower humidity
A rare August cold front is set to bring big changes to the forecast this weekend. The changes include drier and less humid weather. Before the first cold front arrives...another round of thunderstorms is likely. Friday will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. A spotty shower or...
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
Hilton Head fire chief Retirement
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
Savannah Mall, on 40-acre property, sells at auction for more than $8 million
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Mall has a new owner. The 469,000 square foot, more than 40-acre property sold Wednesday following a three day auction for $8.25 million. Bidding began Monday with an initial offering of $2.5 million but the auction saw the majority of bids come in during the final minutes Wednesday.
Have you seen him? Police in Savannah searching for missing 14-year-old boy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a teen who has been missing nearly a week. According to Savannah Police, Dezreon Roy, 14, was last seen August 5 on the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Dezreon is described as 5 feet...
Rincon PD hosting Citizen Police Academy
RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy. The 10-week course is taught by members of the Rincon PD and begins on September 13. The Citizen Police Academy is free and open to the public and meetings will be held on...
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
New sales tax in Beaufort County? Residents will get final say in November
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A new sales tax could be coming to Beaufort County. County leaders want to add 1% to the existing 6% sales tax for a two-year period in order to help them slow and control development in the area. "This is one of the things we felt...
