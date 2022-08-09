ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

'We have a lot of doubters': Sharks ready to surprise teams in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown to kickoff is on. The GHSA football season gets underway next week and teams are preparing for the 2022 season. The Island Sharks are ready for a fresh year under head coach Deshawn Printup. Last season, the Sharks finished 4-6 overall without a region win.
WJCL

Georgia Southern holds first day of classes

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's three campuses are once again alive as the new academic year is now underway. Wednesday marked the first full day of classes. Summer is over, and it's now time to get down to business for students at Georgia Southern University. At the Statesboro campus on Wednesday, it was a hub of activity as classes officially begin.
WJCL

Students move into residences at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the start of classes just days away, students have now arrived back on campus at Savannah State University. Thursday was the final day to move into their living spaces. Slowly but surely, returning Savannah State students were unloading their cars and moving into their apartments...
WJCL

Umbrella needed today and tracking lower humidity this weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be isolated showers this morning with rain becoming likely this afternoon into the evening. A cold front will slowly move through the area tonight. The front will give us a good chance for rain after 3 pm through the evening. Rain could be heavy at...
WJCL

New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
WJCL

Hilton Head fire chief Retirement

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
WJCL

Savannah Mall, on 40-acre property, sells at auction for more than $8 million

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Mall has a new owner. The 469,000 square foot, more than 40-acre property sold Wednesday following a three day auction for $8.25 million. Bidding began Monday with an initial offering of $2.5 million but the auction saw the majority of bids come in during the final minutes Wednesday.
WJCL

Have you seen him? Police in Savannah searching for missing 14-year-old boy

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a teen who has been missing nearly a week. According to Savannah Police, Dezreon Roy, 14, was last seen August 5 on the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Dezreon is described as 5 feet...
WJCL

Rincon PD hosting Citizen Police Academy

RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy. The 10-week course is taught by members of the Rincon PD and begins on September 13. The Citizen Police Academy is free and open to the public and meetings will be held on...
RINCON, GA

