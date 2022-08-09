Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stab or punch him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried interest” tax increase...
Comments / 0