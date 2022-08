PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZ. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the successful implementation of an advanced Wi-Fi network alongside the deployment of its innovative Conference Planner tool at Scottsdale Plaza Resort & Villas. A property featuring over 50,000 square feet of conference space, Scottsdale Plaza Resort together with HIS technology and expertise can now ensure that its network capabilities are fully able to address the demands of attendees regardless of their online needs.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO