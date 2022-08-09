Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Works Lab Framing Workshop
"Adventures in Framing: A Northern Michigan Community of Practice." The Framing Community of Practice is open to all organizations & citizen-led initiatives in northern Michigan, no matter the social issue. There is no cost to participate, thanks to Rotary Charities of Traverse City & the United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Free Art Program to Those Who Qualify
This program includes visual & culinary arts instruction for area youth ages 7 & up, who qualify for free & reduced lunch. Oliver Art Center Youth Education Coordinator Meg Louwsma will teach about historical art periods & figures, introduce different art movements, & teach basic art skills. Kids will also enjoy a meal while discussing kitchen safety, food nutrition, & easy to make recipes with Caitlin Lorenc from the Benzie MSU Extension. Register.
Connecting with Changemakers - Benzie Edition
Join the staff of Rotary Charities for coffee. RSVP.
Former LEGO Executive to Speak at Economic Club of TC
The Economic Club of Traverse City (ECTC) hosts former LEGO sales & marketing executive Jamie Gallagher for their lunch meeting. Gallagher, whose career in the creative products industry spans over forty years, will discuss "Connecting the Dots in a VUCA World." This program is open to members & guests of ECTC.
The People Who Make Summer in Leelanau Happen: Winery Edition
The Leelanau Ticker asked local wine industry folks what it’s like working on their side of the bar and how they keep guests in good spirits, even in challenging times. Julie Lopata, Tasting room manager at French Valley Vineyard, Cedar. Thousands of guests walked through French Valley last month,...
Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County
Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
The Accidentals & Kaboom Collective
The 40-member Kaboom Studio Orchestra is a Hollywood-style industry ensemble that performs & records all of the music at Kaboom. Musicians aged 15-25 work under the tutelage of award-winning educator Liza Grossman, as well as members of the collective — a group of 50+ professional musicians, seasoned producers, recording engineers, composers, & production experts. Katie & Sav of The Accidentals met Liza Grossman, conductor & director of Kaboom Student Orchestra, when she reached out about recording one of The Accidentals' songs with her orchestra.
