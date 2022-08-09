Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Crews extinguish fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD (WHCU) — There was an early morning fire in Newfield. Firefighters were dispatched around 1 AM today for reports of a structure fire. A garage and barn were fully engulfed when they arrived. Enfield and West Danby fire departments aided in the call. The blaze was extinguished. The...
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident
A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fatality Reported in Head-On Collision on Vestal Parkway
UPDATE: FOX 40 has confirmed reports that Monday night's two-car crash on the Vestal Parkway was fatal. 511NY confirmed by email the crash was fatal. The email went on to say that information was supplied and confirmed by responding personnel on the scene of the crash and that an incident was then posted on 511NY.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident
The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 31-year-old Stephen Moran was driving on the...
City of Elmira swears in new Fire Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Andrew Mallow was sworn in as the new Elmira Fire Chief during a ceremony at the Elmira Fire Department Headquarters today. The Ceremony was held at the EFD Headquarters on W. Second Street today, August 12, 2022. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who retired on August 11, 2022. Mallow has […]
whcuradio.com
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
z955.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know
Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
Man acquitted of forcible touching following Binghamton Court trial
Sean P. O'Connor was found not guilty of Forcible Touching on Thursday, August 11th, in Binghamton City Court. O'Connor was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney's
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
nyspnews.com
Investigators look to identify found human remains
The New York State Police at Oneonta are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains, located in a remote area in the town of Morris, Otsego County. The remains are those of an adult female, approximately 4’9”- 4’11” in height. The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. A silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also located.
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0