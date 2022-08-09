ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event

Taiwan on Friday blamed “political considerations” for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said the organizers had insisted the word “Taiwan” be removed. Taiwan participates in global organizations like the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei,” to avoid political problems with China which views the democratically-governed...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
NBC News

Europe suffers as heat waves drive forest fires and dry rivers

LONDON — Forests are burning. Major rivers are drying up. And dead fish are washing ashore. Europe’s heat waves and historic drought are threatening new ecological and economic pain for a continent already grappling with the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. On Friday, nations across Europe...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

9 Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts, Ukraine says

Nine Russian jets were destroyed in explosions at an air base in Crimea, Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday. It comes amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s explosions...
MILITARY
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Joseph Wu
Joseph Wu
NBC News

European drought may lower Germany’s Rhine to critical levels

Officials in Germany are warning that water levels on the Rhine could become critically low due to soaring temperatures across Europe. Decreasing water levels could have an impact on the economy, authorities say, as many German factories and power plants rely on the Rhine for deliveries by ship.Aug. 12, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Sri Lanka’s ousted president arrives in Thailand for temporary stay

BANGKOK — Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he seeks temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport on a chartered...
ASIA
NBC News

South Korea to pardon Samsung’s Lee, other corporate giants

South Korea’s president will formally pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, one year after he was released on parole from a prison sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye as part of the massive corruption scandal that toppled Park’s government, the justice minister announced Friday. Lotte Group Chairman Shin...
ASIA
#China Taiwan#Taiwanese#Taiwan Strait#Pentagon#Chinese
