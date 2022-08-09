Read full article on original website
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event
Taiwan on Friday blamed “political considerations” for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said the organizers had insisted the word “Taiwan” be removed. Taiwan participates in global organizations like the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei,” to avoid political problems with China which views the democratically-governed...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russia, Ukraine tensions heighten following deadly strike in Crimea
Nine Russian fighter jets and a weapons depot were destroyed amid a fiery strike at a Russian airfield that killed at least one person. Ukraine is not claiming or denying responsibility for the attack. The strike could be a potential turning point in Ukraine’s counter offensive.Aug. 11, 2022.
Europe suffers as heat waves drive forest fires and dry rivers
LONDON — Forests are burning. Major rivers are drying up. And dead fish are washing ashore. Europe’s heat waves and historic drought are threatening new ecological and economic pain for a continent already grappling with the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. On Friday, nations across Europe...
A look at missile systems and military tactics deployed in Ukraine and what could turn the tide
The Biden administration this week promised Ukraine $1 billion in additional military aid, including ammunition for precision-guided missile systems mounted on trucks, anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft artillery and short-range rockets, as well as medical supplies and medical vehicles. The package brings to $9.8 billion the total for U.S. military aid so...
9 Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts, Ukraine says
Nine Russian jets were destroyed in explosions at an air base in Crimea, Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday. It comes amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s explosions...
European drought may lower Germany’s Rhine to critical levels
Officials in Germany are warning that water levels on the Rhine could become critically low due to soaring temperatures across Europe. Decreasing water levels could have an impact on the economy, authorities say, as many German factories and power plants rely on the Rhine for deliveries by ship.Aug. 12, 2022.
Sri Lanka’s ousted president arrives in Thailand for temporary stay
BANGKOK — Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he seeks temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport on a chartered...
South Korea to pardon Samsung’s Lee, other corporate giants
South Korea’s president will formally pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, one year after he was released on parole from a prison sentence for bribing former President Park Geun-hye as part of the massive corruption scandal that toppled Park’s government, the justice minister announced Friday. Lotte Group Chairman Shin...
European wildfires forcing thousands to evacuate
Thousands of people have evacuated as wildfires continue to rage on across Europe with ongoing heatwaves and drought now threatening multiple countries in that region. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Aug. 12, 2022.
South Korea to ban 'Parasite'-style basement homes after deadly floods
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s capital has vowed to move people out of dangerous basement apartments made famous by the movie "Parasite," after three members of a family who lived in the low-income housing died in record flooding this week. The rains inundated Seoul and the country’s...
