over.and.under. IT
3d ago

you locked us down for a year then flooded the communty with millions of illegals, do not comply.

Loretta Griffin
3d ago

don't care any more, just stop the scare tactics! didn't fall for it then, and won't do it now!

99.5 WKDQ

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.  Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
TODAY.com

House explodes in Indiana: New video released

New surveillance video shows the moment a house exploded in Indiana on Wednesday. A married couple and their neighbor were killed in the blast. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.Aug. 12, 2022.
WTHR

Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!. Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies. The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Study reveals gaps in support for pregnant women in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Women in Indiana are facing major barriers to having healthy babies and getting support while pregnant. That's according to the #AskTheWomen Project, a new research study Initiated by the Grassroots Maternal & Child Health Initiative, through the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health. The bottom line, it...
INDIANA STATE
