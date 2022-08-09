Maui restaurant approved to reopen after fixing roach infestation
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said the Lahaina Fish Company was approved to reopen after a follow-up inspection of the restaurant.
Lahaina Fish Company was temporarily closed after the DOH gave them a red placard on July 26.
The food establishment was required to take the following corrective actions:
- Eradicate the roach infestation by increasing the frequency of pest control treatments and continued monitoring of the juvenile and adult populations.
- Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector.
- Conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease buildup.
On Aug. 4, the follow-up inspection was conducted and it was determined that all critical violations were resolved.
To view restaurant inspection reports, click here .
