Honolulu, HI

Maui restaurant approved to reopen after fixing roach infestation

By Elizabeth Ufi
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said the Lahaina Fish Company was approved to reopen after a follow-up inspection of the restaurant.

Lahaina Fish Company was temporarily closed after the DOH gave them a red placard on July 26.

The food establishment was required to take the following corrective actions:

  • Eradicate the roach infestation by increasing the frequency of pest control treatments and continued monitoring of the juvenile and adult populations.
  • Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector.
  • Conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease buildup.

On Aug. 4, the follow-up inspection was conducted and it was determined that all critical violations were resolved.

To view restaurant inspection reports, click here .

