25 days ‘til football: Dogs are third in preseason coaches poll
The Georgia Bulldogs will open the season in 25 days in a game that will be a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 15 in the preseason coaches poll: the Dogs check in at third, while the Oregon Ducks are number 12. The September 3 kickoff takes place in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s a game that is officially a sellout.
1) Alabama
2) Ohio State
3) Georgia
4) Clemson
5) Notre Dame
6) Michigan
7) Texas A&M
8) Utah
9) Oklahoma
10) Baylor
11) Oklahoma State
12) Oregon
13) NC State
14) Michigan State
15) Southern Cal
16) Pittsburgh
17) Miami
18) Texas
19) Wake Forest
20) Wisconsin
21) Kentucky
22) Cincinnati
23) Arkansas
24) Ole Miss
25) Houston
Others receiving votes
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.
