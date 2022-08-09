ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

25 days ‘til football: Dogs are third in preseason coaches poll

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
(WSBTV.com News Staff)

The Georgia Bulldogs will open the season in 25 days in a game that will be a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 15 in the preseason coaches poll: the Dogs check in at third, while the Oregon Ducks are number 12. The September 3 kickoff takes place in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s a game that is officially a sellout.

1) Alabama

2) Ohio State

3) Georgia

4) Clemson

5) Notre Dame

6) Michigan

7) Texas A&M

8) Utah

9) Oklahoma

10) Baylor

11) Oklahoma State

12) Oregon

13) NC State

14) Michigan State

15) Southern Cal

16) Pittsburgh

17) Miami

18) Texas

19) Wake Forest

20) Wisconsin

21) Kentucky

22) Cincinnati

23) Arkansas

24) Ole Miss

25) Houston

Others receiving votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

DawgsDaily

Georgia An Early Factor for Elite Peach State TE

Georgia fans have been spoiled recently with the amount of talent they have in their TE room. While they will get to watch guys like Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, as well as commits Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, and Landen Thomas, tear apart defenses for the next few seasons without fear of the NFL ...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains

FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains

The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

UNG gets a new master’s degree program

There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400

A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Flood concerns in Covington

Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner Daniel McCullum said. McCullum says because of that, he hasn’t touched his patio furniture...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

