Graphene and its family have a great potential in tissue engineering because of their super mechanical properties, electrical conductivity and antibacterial properties. Considering other properties of graphene such as high surface area and ready-to-use functionalization according to the high oxygen-containing groups in graphene oxide family, some needs could be addressed in bone tissue engineering. Herein, we synthesized and decorated strontium nanoparticles (SrNPs) during the reduction process of graphene oxide using green and novel method. Without using hydrazine or chemical linkers, strontium NPs were synthesized and decorated on the surface of rGO simultaneously using BSA. The results of the UV"“Vis, FTIR and Raman spectroscopy demonstrated that BSA could successfully reduce graphene oxide and decorated SrNPs on the surface of rGO. FESEM and TEM exhibited that in situ synthesized SrNPs had 25"“30Â nm diameter. Interestingly, cell viability for MC3T3-E1 cells treated with SrNPs-rGO, were significantly higher than BSA-rGO and GO in constant concentration. Furthermore, we investigated the alkaline phosphatase activity (ALP) of these nanosheets that the results demonstrated Sr-BSA-rGO enhanced ALP activity more than GO and BSA-rGO. Remarkably, the relative expression of RUNX 2 and Col1 genes of MC3T3-E1 cells was boosted when treated with Sr-BSA-rGO nanosheets. This study revealed that using proteins and other biomolecules as green and facile agent for decoration of smart nanoparticles on the surface of nanosheets, would be promising and assist researcher to replace the harsh and toxic hydrazine like materials with bio-friendly method. These results demonstrated that Sr-BSA-rGO had the excellent capability for regenerating bone tissue and could be used as an osteogenesis booster in implants.

