Scientists discover light as 'glue' in a loosely linked molecule
Scientists have managed to polarize atoms in a controlled way for the first time. The discovery could help us explain how molecules form in space. The new force is very weak when compared to others. Scientists have recently observed light working as a weakly bound molecule acting as the "glue"...
Nature.com
Two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals formed by particles with two different sizes
The formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) type two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals was studied by performing Monte Carlo simulations with two different size particles. The effect of interactions between particles and between particles and a wall, and the particles size ratios on the formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structure were examined. \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structures formed efficiently when the interaction between equivalently sized particles was smaller than that between differently sized particles. To create \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) on a wall, it was necessary to choose a suitable particles size ratios, and the attraction between the particles and the wall was greater than that between particles.
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Phys.org
How do nanoparticles grow? Atomic-scale movie upends 100-year-old theory
For decades, a textbook process known as "Ostwald ripening," named for the Nobel Prize-winning chemist Wilhelm Ostwald, has guided the design of new materials including nanoparticles—tiny materials so small they are invisible to the naked eye. According to this theory, small particles dissolve and redeposit onto the surface of...
Nature.com
In-conduit capture of sub-micron volcanic ash particles via turbophoresis and sintering
Ash emission in explosive silicic eruptions can have widespread impacts for human health, agriculture, infrastructure, and aviation. Estimates of the total grainsize distribution (TGSD) generated during explosive magma fragmentation underpins eruption models and ash dispersal forecasts. Conventionally, the TGSD constrained via erupted deposits is assumed to match the TGSD produced at explosive fragmentation. Here we present observations from within the vent of a recent rhyolitic eruption (CordÃ³n Caulle, Chile, 2011"“2012), demonstrating that fine (<63 Î¼m diameter) and ultra-fine (<2.5 Î¼m diameter) ash particles are captured and sintered to fracture surfaces, and thus sequestered in the shallow subsurface, rather than emitted. We establish a conceptual model-uniquely contextualised through a combination of syn-eruptive observations and detailed post-eruption field investigation-in which turbophoresis (particle migration towards zones of lower turbulence) and rapid sintering create an inverse relationship between particle size and the probability of its subsurface capture. Such size-dependent capture efficiency preferentially removes submicron-diameter ash from the erupted componentry, decoupling the erupted size distribution from magmatic source conditions and potentially playing an important role in modulating eruption dynamics.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
The newest planet to the galaxy? Astronomers say they may have found it.
Astronomers discovered the possible planet as they studied AS 209, a young star 395 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Differential expression of genes in olive leaves and buds of ON- versus OFF-crop trees
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72895-7, published online 25 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data Availability section where,. "All the data analyzed or generated during this study are included in this article. This Sequence Read Archive (SRA) submission has been...
Nature.com
Bovine serum albumin-functionalized graphene-decorated strontium as a potent complex nanoparticle for bone tissue engineering
Graphene and its family have a great potential in tissue engineering because of their super mechanical properties, electrical conductivity and antibacterial properties. Considering other properties of graphene such as high surface area and ready-to-use functionalization according to the high oxygen-containing groups in graphene oxide family, some needs could be addressed in bone tissue engineering. Herein, we synthesized and decorated strontium nanoparticles (SrNPs) during the reduction process of graphene oxide using green and novel method. Without using hydrazine or chemical linkers, strontium NPs were synthesized and decorated on the surface of rGO simultaneously using BSA. The results of the UV"“Vis, FTIR and Raman spectroscopy demonstrated that BSA could successfully reduce graphene oxide and decorated SrNPs on the surface of rGO. FESEM and TEM exhibited that in situ synthesized SrNPs had 25"“30Â nm diameter. Interestingly, cell viability for MC3T3-E1 cells treated with SrNPs-rGO, were significantly higher than BSA-rGO and GO in constant concentration. Furthermore, we investigated the alkaline phosphatase activity (ALP) of these nanosheets that the results demonstrated Sr-BSA-rGO enhanced ALP activity more than GO and BSA-rGO. Remarkably, the relative expression of RUNX 2 and Col1 genes of MC3T3-E1 cells was boosted when treated with Sr-BSA-rGO nanosheets. This study revealed that using proteins and other biomolecules as green and facile agent for decoration of smart nanoparticles on the surface of nanosheets, would be promising and assist researcher to replace the harsh and toxic hydrazine like materials with bio-friendly method. These results demonstrated that Sr-BSA-rGO had the excellent capability for regenerating bone tissue and could be used as an osteogenesis booster in implants.
Nature.com
Topology-driven surface patterning of liquid spheres
Surfaces of classical spherical liquid droplets are isotropic, promoting the random distribution of surface-adsorbed molecules1. Here we demonstrate a counterintuitive temperature-controlled self-assembly of well-defined and highly ordered patterns of surface-adsorbed fluorescent molecules on the surfaces of water-suspended spherical oil droplets. These patterns are induced by precisely self-positioned, topology-dictated structural defects in a crystalline monolayer covering these droplets' surfaces over a wide temperature range. We elucidate the pattern formation mechanism, visualize the defects' positions and map the stress fields within the surface crystal. The observed phenomena provide insights into the interfacial freezing effect on curved surfaces, enable precise positioning of functional ligands on droplets for their self-assembly into higher-hierarchy structures2,3,4,5,6 and may also play an important role in vital protein positioning on cell membranes7 and morphogenesis8,9,10,11,12.
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
Nature.com
Conformational heterogeneity of molecules physisorbed on a gold surface at room temperature
A quantitative single-molecule tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) study at room temperature remained a challenge due to the rapid structural dynamics of molecules exposed to air. Here, we demonstrate the hyperspectral TERS imaging of single or a few brilliant cresyl blue (BCB) molecules at room temperature, along with quantitative spectral analyses. Robust chemical imaging is enabled by the freeze-frame approach using a thin Al2O3 capping layer, which suppresses spectral diffusions and inhibits chemical reactions and contamination in air. For the molecules resolved spatially in the TERS image, a clear Raman peak variation up to 7.5 cmâˆ’1 is observed, which cannot be found in molecular ensembles. From density functional theory-based quantitative analyses of the varied TERS peaks, we reveal the conformational heterogeneity at the single-molecule level. This work provides a facile way to investigate the single-molecule properties in interacting media, expanding the scope of single-molecule vibrational spectroscopy studies.
Phys.org
Lab successfully demonstrates new technique to improve particle beams
Physicists love to smash particles together and study the resulting chaos. Therein lies the discovery of new particles and strange physics, generated for tiny fractions of a second and recreating conditions often not seen in our universe for billions of years. But for the magic to happen, two beams of particles must first collide.
Nature.com
An Asymmetric sp"“sp Cross-Electrophile Coupling Using 'Ene'-Reductases
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The catalytic asymmetric construction of Csp3"“Csp3 bonds remains one...
Nature.com
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
