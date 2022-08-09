ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Fake Amazon delivery driver arrested in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man posing as an Amazon delivery driver was arrested in Culver City Wednesday for burglary, according to police. A woman told police the suspect was trying to sell her stolen merchandise in the mall parking lot. When an officer conducted a traffic stop on the...
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Arcadia cop shot in face, prompting SWAT standoff

An Arcadia police officer responding to a fight between two brother ended up getting shot in the face. The suspect's female family member and a second civilian were also shot in Wednesday's series of gunfire.
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pomona police raid illegal casino; 40 detained

POMONA, Calif. - Around 40 people were detained during a raid of an illegal casino in Pomona, according to police. Authorities served a search warrant early Thursday morning at a business in the 600 block of Indian Hill Boulevard after receiving several complaints of suspicious activity on the property. Inside,...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

2urbangirls.com

foxla.com

Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Monterey Park police killing: Suspect appears in court; arraignment delayed

Suspect who allegedly killed Monterey Park police officer appears in court. A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

