Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
Fake Amazon delivery driver arrested in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man posing as an Amazon delivery driver was arrested in Culver City Wednesday for burglary, according to police. A woman told police the suspect was trying to sell her stolen merchandise in the mall parking lot. When an officer conducted a traffic stop on the...
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
OC mom accused of poisoning husband with Drano was aware of nanny cam, attorney says
We hear from the attorney representing the Orange County mother who made headlines after she was accused of poising her husband's lemonade. The mom, Yue "Emily" Yu, felt she was being set up by her husband, the attorney said.
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
Neighbors defend taco stand vendor targeted with racial insults, confront attacker
A shocking incident caught on camera shows a man hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach. The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only direct racist attacks towards him, but also at his customers. In recent weeks, attacks against […]
Arcadia cop shot in face, prompting SWAT standoff
An Arcadia police officer responding to a fight between two brother ended up getting shot in the face. The suspect's female family member and a second civilian were also shot in Wednesday's series of gunfire.
Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
Pomona police raid illegal casino; 40 detained
POMONA, Calif. - Around 40 people were detained during a raid of an illegal casino in Pomona, according to police. Authorities served a search warrant early Thursday morning at a business in the 600 block of Indian Hill Boulevard after receiving several complaints of suspicious activity on the property. Inside,...
Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.
A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
Police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in Arcadia; Suspect in custody
A suspected gunman is in custody after authorities say he shot a cop in the face and then led SWAT on an hours-long standoff. The suspect is also accused of injuring a female family member and a second civilian during the series of gunfire.
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
Suspect taken into custody after shooting Arcadia officer, prompting barricade
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was taken into custody Thursday. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Monterey Park police killing: Suspect appears in court; arraignment delayed
Suspect who allegedly killed Monterey Park police officer appears in court. A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment.
'I just want justice': Grieving families remember Windsor Hills crash victims
LOS ANGELES - Family members of the last victim to be officially identified, 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis, held a vigil in her honor and the five other souls who lost their lives in the fiery Windsor Hills crash one week ago. "We’re not only heartbroken for Tisha but all the families,...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
Police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in Arcadia; SWAT standoff underway involving gunman
ARCADIA, Calif. - A police officer was shot and two people are hurt in Arcadia Wednesday night. A source initially told FOX 11 of a possible shooting investigation in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. The Arcadia Police Department later confirmed the location of the incident, saying the incident stemmed from a fight between two brothers. One of the brothers was armed with a gun.
