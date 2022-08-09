Read full article on original website
Evaluation of three non-invasive ventilation modes after extubation in the treatment of preterm infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome
To evaluate the efficacy and safety of three different modes of non-invasive post-extubation ventilation support in preterm infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Methods. Infants diagnosed with severe RDS after extubation were randomized to receive nasal continuous positive airway pressure ventilation (NCPAP), nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV), and...
Correction: Urinary free cortisol excretion is associated with lumbar bone density in patients with adrenal Cushing's syndrome
The original version of this article contained errors in TableÂ 2. In it, several numbers were incorrectly given in columns corresponding to the Endocrinological examination. Table 2 Relationships with adrenal cortisol concentration and adrenal cortisol content. Full size table.
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
In support of child and adolescent health research
To highlight and support research in the important area of child health, the editors at Nature Communications and Communications Medicine invite submissions to a collection of papers on this subject, including infectious diseases, cancer, and neurodevelopment and neurodiversity. Historically, children have often not been the primary focus of medical and...
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Author Correction: Differential expression of genes in olive leaves and buds of ON- versus OFF-crop trees
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72895-7, published online 25 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data Availability section where,. "All the data analyzed or generated during this study are included in this article. This Sequence Read Archive (SRA) submission has been...
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
Publisher Correction: An Artificial Intelligence-guided signature reveals the shared host immune response in MIS-C and Kawasaki disease
Pediatric Emergency Medicine Kawasaki Disease Research Group,. Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30357-w, published online 16 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th authors Joseph Bocchini (Willis-Knighton Health System, Shreveport, LA), Soumita Das (Department of Pathology, University of California San Diego), Jane C. Burns (Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego and the Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, San Diego, CA) and Debashis Sahoo (Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Jacob's School of Engineering, University of California San Diego). Additionally, the original version of this Article omitted to indicate Jane C. Burns and Debashis Sahoo as co-corresponding authors together with Pradipta Ghosh. The contact information for the corresponding authors of this Article is 'Jane C. Burns, M.D.; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Director, Kawasaki Disease Research Center, University of California San Diego; 9500 Gilman Dr. MC 0641, La Jolla, CA 92093-0641 Phone: 858-246-0155: Email: jcburns@health.ucsd.edu', 'Debashis Sahoo, Ph.D; Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego; 9500 Gilman Drive, MC 0703, Leichtag Building 132; La Jolla, CA 92093-0703 Phone: 858-246-1803: Fax: 858-246-0019: Email: dsahoo@ucsd.edu' and 'Pradipta Ghosh, M.D.; Professor, Departments of Medicine, and Cell and Molecular Medicine, University of California San Diego; 9500 Gilman Drive (MC 0651), George E. Palade Bldg, Rm 232, 239; La Jolla, CA 92093. Phone: 858-822-7633: Fax: 858-822-7636: Email: prghosh@ucsd.edu'. Furthermore, the list of members of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Kawasaki Disease Research.
Split dose ATG strategy prevents grade III-IV acute GVHD and is associated with immune surrogates of GVL
Despite the efficacy of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin ThymoglobulinÂ® (ATG) in preventing acute and chronic graft versus host disease (aGVHD, cGVHD), it has not shown a clear survival advantage [1]. Concerns over excessive graft T-cell depletion and delayed immune reconstitution has limited its broad use in the US [2, 3]. Recent data showed that residual tissueÂ host T-cells post-transplant contribute to acute GVHD pathogenesis [4]. Anti-CD3 administered on day âˆ’7 for host T-cell depletion has led to prevention of aGVHD and modulation of T-cell trafficking in an aGVHD animal model [5].
Longitudinal association of atopic dermatitis progression and keratin 6A
Atopic dermatitis is a common skin disease characterized by loss of skin integrity. Risk and severity have been associated with genetic variation especially with respect to the filaggrin gene, suggesting the importance of skin barrier function in atopic dermatitis pathogenesis. The keratin protein plays a role in epithelial health but its relationship with disease severity would benefit from further exploration. In this study, we evaluate the association between common keratin 6 variants and severity of atopic dermatitis over time using a Bayesian generalized linear mixed model to account for repeated measures. We identify groups of variants within which individual variants have similar effects on skin repair. Further assessment of the biological mechanisms by which these contribute to repair of epidermis may inform treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Catheter-related bloodstream infections in infants hospitalized in neonatal intensive care units: a single center study
Sepsis in neonates carries a high morbidity and mortality rate and is among the most feared complications in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) are a common etiology of late-onset sepsis. The aim of this study was to compare risk factors and characteristics between patients according to the type of catheter that was utilized and according to birth weight classification. The study included 51 newborns with confirmed CRBSI, which were hospitalized in our level 3 NICU between January 2017 and December 2018. The study population was stratified according to the type of venous catheter utilized (peripherally inserted central catheter, central venous catheter (CVC), and peripheral venous catheter). Infants with low birth weight and those who required prolonged parenteral nutrition were most likely to develop CRBSI in our study group. The type of venous catheter was not associated with blood culture results. Also, infants with a birth weight of <"‰1500Â g and >"‰1500Â g did not differ in sepsis etiology. Further research is required to assess venous catheters relative risk of causing sepsis and if the outcome can be traced back specifically to catheter type or patient characteristics.
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Correction: Interaction between laminin-5Î³2 and integrin Î²1 promotes the tumor budding of colorectal cancer via the activation of Yes-associated proteins
When sorting out the original data, the authors noted the representative immunohistochemistry image of integrin Î²1 for the integrin Î²1 group in Fig. 4F was mistakenly uploaded when assembling the figure. Although this does not affect the final conclusion, we are still sorry for our mistake.
Evaluation of the interventions on HIV case management and its association with cART adherence and disclosure of the disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment
The rate of prevalence of HIV among adults has been increasing in sub-Saharan African countries over the last decade. The objective of this study was to evaluate the interventions on HIV case management based on cART adherence and disclosure of HIV disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment. A retrospective cohort longitudinal data was conducted on 792 randomly selected patients in the study area. Engagement of HIV-positive persons into care and achieving treatment outcomes such as the disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence were fundamental for HIV prevention strategy. The two response variables under the current investigation were evaluation of intervention on HIV case management interims cART adherence and disclosure of HIV status. Binary logistic regression was conducted for separate models. Among the predictors, age of patients (AOR"‰="‰1.020, 95% CI (1.016, 1.191); p value"‰="‰0.005), the number of follow-up (AOR"‰="‰1.014, 95% CI (1.023, 1.030); p value"‰<"‰0.0001). CD4 cell count (AOR"‰="‰0.981; 95% CI (0.765, 0.971), p value"‰<"‰0.01), Marital status (AOR"‰="‰1.013; 95% CI (1.002, 1.015), p value"‰="‰0.006), female patients (AOR"‰="‰1.014; 95% CI (1.001, 1.121), p value"‰<"‰0.007), rural (AOR"‰="‰0.982; 95% CI (0.665, 0.998), p value"‰="‰0.004), non-educated adult patients (AOR"‰="‰0.950, 95% CI (0.92. 0.98). p value"‰="‰0.003), Non-existence of social violence (AOR"‰="‰1.012, 95% CI (1.008, 1.234), p value"‰<"‰0.01), adult with non-opportunistic diseases (AOR"‰="‰1.021, 95% CI (1.002. 1.042). p value"‰="‰0.001) significantly affected the two response variables jointly. Interventions on HIV case management lead to an efficient continuum of successful treatment outcomes like disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence. Hence, HIV case management intervention and the two results had a positive association. HIV case management intervention should be given to younger patients, rural residents, and non-educated patients to disclose the disease status and to have a long life with the virus. Health-related education should be conducted for the community in general and for patients in particular on how HIV is transferred from an infected person to an uninfected one. This helps to reduce the stigma of patients and to deliver social support to patients.
UK dental implantology training
Straumann supports several training courses within UK dental implantology, working with prestigious organisations to maintain the highest standards of education. The team continue to collaborate with the British Academy of Implant and Restorative Dentistry (BAIRD), supporting the Evidence Based & Clinical Implant Course, presented by Dr Hassan Maghaireh. The programme offers intensive, modular training and covers basic implant sciences, treatment planning, surgical and restorative skills, evidence-based implant dentistry, implant maintenance and managing complications.
