foxbangor.com
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
wabi.tv
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
Father dies in Industry house fire; mother and children escape
PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died in a house fire that broke out early Friday morning in the Franklin County town of Industry. A family of four lived at the home on Moe's Cove Road. A woman and her two children, ages 6 and 10, were able to...
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon
LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
wgan.com
WPFO
Unity man faces slew of charges following domestic incident in Montville
MONTVILLE, Maine — A man from Unity is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident in Montville. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Morse Road, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office. Responding deputies called in the Maine State Police Tactical Team for backup...
wabi.tv
Man arrested after crashing into Old Town home, running away
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man who fled the scene after crashing into an Old Town house last week has been arrested. 57-year-old Roger Eldridge is charged with aggravated criminal mischief, eluding an officer and violating his probation and bail. Police say a vehicle driven by Eldridge crashed...
WPFO
WPFO
Jackman road reopens after washout causes 143-mile-long detour
JACKMAN (WGME) -- Route 6/15 in Jackman has reopened after heavy rainfall washed it out and forced its closure, causing the MaineDOT to put a 143-mile-long detour in place. Maine DOT crews worked Tuesday and Wednesday to get Route 6/15 reopened. The MaineDOT says after two days of heavy rain,...
foxbangor.com
Unity man faces multiple charges following alleged standoff
BELFAST — Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court Wednesday. Nickerson was arrested early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with police. Judge Eric Walker presented Nickerson with a number of alleged offenses that he has been charged with in relation to...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
WPFO
Waldo County man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence terrorizing
MONTVILLE (WGME) -- A Waldo County man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and terrorizing. Aaron Nickerson, 47, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court on Wednesday. Police arrested him early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with officers. They were first sent there to deal with a...
WPFO
2 convicted for role in conspiracy to steal drugs from Rangeley home
RANGELEY (WGME) -- Two New York men face up to 20 years in federal prison for a Rangeley home invasion and drug crime that turned deadly. A federal jury convicted 51-year-old Andre Muller and 42-year-old Robert Holland for their role in a conspiracy to steal drugs from a home in Rangeley in 2016.
wabi.tv
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
