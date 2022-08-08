Read or listen to the news headlines for Friday, August 12, 2022. Judge: No `competent evidence' in Nevada primary challenge. A judge who dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert's lawsuit challenging his defeat in Nevada's gubernatorial primary says Gilbert failed to present "any competent evidence" that he received more votes than GOP nominee Joe Lombardo. Carson City District Judge James Wilson said in a formal order issued Thursday that Gilbert failed to provide evidence "sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the election."

