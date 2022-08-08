ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
People

4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis

As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reuters

Kentucky floods kill at least 37 as more storms forecast

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 37 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday while warning that more dangerous weather is approaching the region.
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People

Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Creek, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Jackson, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
People

44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia

More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
natureworldnews.com

A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest

Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest

On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Rainfall may ‘quickly escalate’ into serious flood concern

Flood-weary portions of the I-95 corridor faced flash flooding Wednesday afternoon, while the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys are forecasted to receive repeated thunderstorms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of them extremely heavy, were moving across portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys on Wednesday, and AccuWeather...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Western Kentucky#Eastern Kentucky#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Kentucky Public Radio
Mother Jones

How Coal Mining Contributed to Deadly Kentucky Floods

This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Appalachian states like Kentucky have a long, turbulent history with coal and mountaintop removal—an extractive mining process that uses explosives to clear forests and scrape soil in order to access underlying coal seams. For years, researchers have warned that land warped by mountaintop removal may be more prone to flooding due to the resulting lack of vegetation to prevent increased runoff. Without trees to buffer the rain and soil to soak it up, water pools together and heads for the least resistant path—downhill.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

Drenching downpours to soak areas already hit hard by flooding

A broad area of the United States from the Midwest to New England is expected to get doused by rounds of showers of thunderstorms through the end of the week, AccuWeather forecasters say. This rainfall is good news for drought-plagued areas of the Northeast, but it will be unwelcome in devastated parts of eastern Kentucky still reeling from a historic deluge last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Heartache after heroic Kentucky teen dies mysteriously after helping neighbours recover from floods

A Kentucky teen high school athlete has died mysteriously after spending several days helping his neighbours try to recover from the devastating flooding in the state. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, 18, was reported on Wednesday to be the 38th person to have died in the flash floods. He passed away late last week after a sudden illness. The waters destroyed homes and communities in July in the Appalachian mountains. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, a friend and pastor of Mr Crawford, said on Wednesday that the football player and wrestler “was just a joy to be around,” according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest

Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy