Read full article on original website
Related
People
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding hits 39 as water, electricity restored to residents
The death toll from the flooding in eastern Kentucky climbed to 39 on Thursday as water and electricity gets closer to being fully restored
Kentucky floods kill at least 37 as more storms forecast
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 37 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday while warning that more dangerous weather is approaching the region.
natureworldnews.com
Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People
Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
People
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
RELATED PEOPLE
natureworldnews.com
A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest
Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
Rainfall may ‘quickly escalate’ into serious flood concern
Flood-weary portions of the I-95 corridor faced flash flooding Wednesday afternoon, while the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys are forecasted to receive repeated thunderstorms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of them extremely heavy, were moving across portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys on Wednesday, and AccuWeather...
Unidentified man saves grandmother and her relatives as their home is nearly swallowed by Kentucky floodwaters
Amid disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, one anonymous man's good deed helped rescue a grandmother and her family trapped inside a water-filled home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Coal Mining Contributed to Deadly Kentucky Floods
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Appalachian states like Kentucky have a long, turbulent history with coal and mountaintop removal—an extractive mining process that uses explosives to clear forests and scrape soil in order to access underlying coal seams. For years, researchers have warned that land warped by mountaintop removal may be more prone to flooding due to the resulting lack of vegetation to prevent increased runoff. Without trees to buffer the rain and soil to soak it up, water pools together and heads for the least resistant path—downhill.
AOL Corp
Drenching downpours to soak areas already hit hard by flooding
A broad area of the United States from the Midwest to New England is expected to get doused by rounds of showers of thunderstorms through the end of the week, AccuWeather forecasters say. This rainfall is good news for drought-plagued areas of the Northeast, but it will be unwelcome in devastated parts of eastern Kentucky still reeling from a historic deluge last week.
Heartache after heroic Kentucky teen dies mysteriously after helping neighbours recover from floods
A Kentucky teen high school athlete has died mysteriously after spending several days helping his neighbours try to recover from the devastating flooding in the state. Aaron “Mick” Crawford, 18, was reported on Wednesday to be the 38th person to have died in the flash floods. He passed away late last week after a sudden illness. The waters destroyed homes and communities in July in the Appalachian mountains. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, a friend and pastor of Mr Crawford, said on Wednesday that the football player and wrestler “was just a joy to be around,” according to the...
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Girl Acts Fast To Save Dog From Rising Floodwaters With Makeshift Float
Kentucky teen Chloe Adams saved herself and her beloved pet from a flash flood after torrential rains drenched Appalachia.
Oppressive heat settles over flooded Kentucky towns as death toll rises to 37
Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity prompted officials to open...
Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest
Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong...
Comments / 0