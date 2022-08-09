August always feels like summer’s last heyday before the return of school days and the autumn traditions of Octoberfest, Halloween and Día de los Muertos, looming spectrally on the horizon. Many of us squeeze in that last family getaway or finalize our Labor Day plans for a backyard barbecue or day at the beach. For Cultural Arts, we hope your summer provided you with days of relaxation and fun, resulting in cherished memories. We’re wrapping up summer events, like TGIF Concerts in the Parks, and at the same time, planning for the fall season which debuts in October with Arts & Humanities Month. For now, adieu to summer and, as the golden oldie by The Happenings proclaims, See You in September! (Check it out on YouTube; it’s the ideal theme for summer’s last hurrah.)

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO