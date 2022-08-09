Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
SVC Update: Are You a Member Of South Vista Communities?
HAPPY (WARMISH) SUMMER!. Best wishes to all of you for these summer months — SVC typically takes July and August off, but we’ll. send this August update. We hope everyone is able to stay cool and enjoy the butterflies. ARE YOU A MEMBER OF SOUTH VISTA COMMUNITIES?. Want...
theregistrysocal.com
Gershman Properties Pays $47.8MM for 60,973 SQFT Retail Asset in Chula Vista
San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center shadow- anchored by Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter and located in Chula Vista, California for $47.8 million. The traded portion comprises 60,973 square feet of well-located shops and free- standing buildings. The asset traded from Crow Holdings to Gershman Properties for an undisclosed price. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller in the transaction.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad Cultural Arts -Summer’s Last Hurrah
August always feels like summer’s last heyday before the return of school days and the autumn traditions of Octoberfest, Halloween and Día de los Muertos, looming spectrally on the horizon. Many of us squeeze in that last family getaway or finalize our Labor Day plans for a backyard barbecue or day at the beach. For Cultural Arts, we hope your summer provided you with days of relaxation and fun, resulting in cherished memories. We’re wrapping up summer events, like TGIF Concerts in the Parks, and at the same time, planning for the fall season which debuts in October with Arts & Humanities Month. For now, adieu to summer and, as the golden oldie by The Happenings proclaims, See You in September! (Check it out on YouTube; it’s the ideal theme for summer’s last hurrah.)
thevistapress.com
Applications Available For North Island Credit Union Teacher Grants
Credit Union Encourages San Diego County Teachers to Apply for an Innovative Class Project Grant. San Diego, CA – August 9, 2022 – North Island Credit Union encourages San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program.
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Parks & Recreation -Double Peak Challenge
Saturday, September 24th -Summer is coming to and end, which means it is time to register and get training for this year’s Double Peak Challenge! Use coupon code “PEAKAGAIN22” for 20% off your chance to #ReachThePeak. Over the last 6 years, Double Peak Challenge has been a...
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond
One of the most rewarding and important aspects of my job is allocating funds to small businesses and non-profits in our district. Whether it’s through our Neighborhood Reinvestment Program or our Community Enhancement Program, groups can apply for grants. Earlier this week, I had the privilege of seeing one...
sandiegomagazine.com
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre
Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
San Diego Channel
Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain. At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay...
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14
August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
theregistrysocal.com
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific
The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
New program aims to make outdoor experience easier at county’s regional parks
A new program that aims to give residents a more enjoyable experience with nature at San Diego County's 23 regional parks was launched Wednesday at Los Peñasquitos Canyon County Preserve.
ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
La Mesa City Council approves new cannabis dispensary
The dispensary, Urbn Leaf, went back to the drawing board and will now move forward with the project. Those who live on the property had no idea this was even happening.
thevistapress.com
What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections
We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
New medical facility for teen girls in San Marcos
A new medical facility in San Marcos is helping teen girls impacted by neglect and abuse. The TrueCare and Lennar Foundation Health Center opened its doors Thursday morning.
thevistapress.com
Award-Winning Dual Language Immersion Charter School Announces Opening Of New Playground
Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is happening now. Vista, CA — Dual Language Immersion North County (DLINC), an award-winning charter school in Vista that offers Spanish and English language dual language immersion education for students in grades TK-8, is pleased to announce the ribbon-cutting and opening of the new Guarida de Los Lobos (“The Wolves’ Den”) playground on Tuesday, August 16 at 3:45 p.m. at the DLINC campus, located at 2030 University Drive, Vista, Calif., 92083. All DLINC students and their families, as well as families interested in finding out more about this innovative school, are invited to attend this event, hosted by DLINC Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) members, DLINC board members, and school staff.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 11 - 14
There are plenty of things happening around the county this weekend, from Chula Vista up to Escondido.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
