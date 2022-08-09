$1 million coming via grant for future Amherst Central Park

Amherst, N.Y. (WBEN) - More funding is coming to establish a new park where the old Westwood Country Club used to be.

On Monday afternoon, New York State Assemblywoman Karen McMahon alongside New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa announced $1 million in state funding for an inclusive playground, ice ribbon, and other amenities for the future Amherst Central Park.

"Transforming the former Westwood Country Club into Amherst Central Park has been a priority of mine and of the supervisor as well for some time, Brian has always had a vision for the town and for Amherst Central Park and I'm thrilled that we're getting closer to realizing that vision," said Assemblywoman McMahon.

"Amherst Central Park will be a home to both paths of park land and many family friendly amenities. The initial development in the corner of the park at Sheridan and North Forest will feature an inclusive, accessible playground so the kids of all abilities will be able to enjoy the park with their families and their friends will also include a splash pad in the middle so that families and people of all abilities can cool off on the hot days."

The assemblywoman also talks about an ice ribbon or ice skating path, which will be the first of its kind in New York State.

"No one knows the district like the local assembly members do. When they find a worthwhile project, we as the state government should look into funding it. After being confined to home and indoors with masks on, updating our open spaces, I think, is a huge priority," said New York State Assembly Speaker Heastie.

“It is thanks to support from our partners in Albany that Amherst Central Park will be the world-class destination that we envision. The grant announced today supports active park programming and will bring the first ice ribbon to New York State. As each piece comes together, Amherst Central Park is truly developing into the anchor of our community," said Town of Amherst Supervisor Kulpa.

According to Kulpa, the estimated cost of this Amherst Central Park project is $20 million. The purchase sales agreement for the project is expected to be on the Amherst town board agenda on August 22nd or their very first September board meeting.

"The project's first step is the start of the survey and remedial work. In an ideal world, that would start in October, because we're going to have that kind of running through the winter months. This is going to take couple years to build out a park and have a park accessible. Our goal is to jumpstart this year, in 2022, so come spring of 2025, we are occupying a space and we'll see how far we can get. It's already been four years in the making," Kulpa notes.