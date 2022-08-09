ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Comments / 0

 

KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family, Friends of Alexis Gabe Demand DA Arrest, Charge Suspect's Mother

The family of Alexis Gabe is demanding the district attorney arrest and charge the suspect's mother in the homicide case. On Friday morning, Gabe's family protested outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office to try to pressure the DA to charge the mother of suspect Marshall Curtis Jones, who was shot and killed when authorities in Washington state tried to arrest him.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Five arrested in Redwood City in connection with possession of loaded gun, other crimes

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Concord, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
sftimes.com

1 dead, 3 injured in gunbattle at a gym in Brentwood

One dead, and three others were injured in a fight that led to a gun battle at a Brentwood gym. The incident occurred early Thursday morning and started around the basketball courts and into the parking lot. According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:55 a.m. outside 24 Hour...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

28-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Union City

UNION CITY – An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Union City early Friday morning.Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive, near Whipple Road, around 12:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman, with a single gunshot wound.Officers attempted life saving measures, police said. Alameda County firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The woman's identity has not been released. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Police did not release any information about potential suspects.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach Detective Dominic Ayala by calling 510-675-5259 or by emailing DominicA@unioncity.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
sftimes.com

5 arrested for Brentwood assault and robbery

Five suspects were arrested after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking garage. According to the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m. The victims were at the parking garage when they were challenged to a fight by a group of...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

