Gary E. Oates
Gary E. Oates, 73, of Waverly, W.Va., passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
Linda Marks
Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine died Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston. Per her wishes, she was cremated and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.
Adelaide Virginia Kesterson
Our everlasting, fadeless beauty, Adelaide Virginia Kesterson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1928, in Randolph, West Virginia, the youngest child of the late Maude Boggs and George Collins. Adelaide was from Huttonsville, West Virginia, and graduated from Tygarts Valley...
Susan Charity Gracey
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
Gerald Joseph Melancon
Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon. Family and friends were Gerald’s delight. He loved...
Frank Dettorre
Frank Dettorre, 99, Marietta, died on Aug. 9, 2022. In accordance with Frank’s wishes, cremation will be observed with no services. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors, 58, died peacefully at Tidwell Hospice, Venice, Florida on Aug. 1, 2022. Born July 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV, to Anna Marie and Arthur Boggs, she was a 1982 graduate of St. Marys High School and West Virginia University. She was a proud member of the WVU Marching Band flag corps. She loved and found joy in the Ohio River, and especially loved sewing, needlework and crochet. She was a loyal fan of the WVU Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Nebraska Cornhuskers. In 2011, she received a double lung transplant at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Jane had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church.
John Scott Ferguson
John Scott Ferguson, 68, of Marietta, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Orland Bradford ‘Brad’ Niday
Orland Bradford “Brad” Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960’s and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie’s family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Charles Irwin Kurner
Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, died Aug. 7, 2022. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday before a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Gene Sheppard officiating. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mildred J. McDonald
Mildred J. McDonald, 86, of Belpre gained her Heavenly wings on July 27, 2022, joining her Father William Andrew and Mother Edna Mae Hayes, oldest daughter Linda Robinson (Glen), oldest son William “Bill” Maxson (Monique), youngest daughter Betty Bryant (David) and youngest son Frederick “Lil Bro Fred” Maxson (Lynn) in a Heavenly reunion like no other!
Patty Lockhart
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years where she was employed by OPM as property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
Norma Simmons
Norma Simmons, 72, of Palestine died Aug. 8, 2022. Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where the services will be 1 p.m. Interment will be at Two Runs Cemetery in Palestine. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Simmons family.
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — “Reflections of Putnam Daughters During an Afternoon Tea” will be the focus of the final Saturday History program on Blennerhassett Island this summer at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 20 on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park. Visitors will learn historical tidbits about both the Putnam and Blennerhassett...
Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Meet and Greet: Parkersburg resource officer spends summer in park outreach
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police Officer Jeremy Pinkerton usually spends his time at Hamilton Middle School as the resource officer, where he will soon begin his fourth year at the school. However, while school was out this summer he got to do some community interaction within area parks. “We tried...
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
Belpre Homecoming weathers rain
The Belpre Homecoming activities were rained on Saturday, but for the most part, the 90th edition of the festival wasn’t rained out. “It’s been a positive year,” said Terri Klingenberg, Homecoming coordinator for the nonprofit group organizing the festival. She said the Homecoming committee received positive feedback...
