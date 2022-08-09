Read full article on original website
2 arrested in daytime killing of DoorDash driver in Oakland
Oakland police on Friday announced two arrests in the July murder of a 52-year-old DoorDash delivery driver. Major Willis and a juvenile were arrested and charged on Tuesday for the murder of Kon “Patrick” Fung.
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
Hayward Police Arrest Suspect for Multiple Gun Charges
Originally Published By: Hayward Police Department Facebook Page:. “While the personal use of marijuana is legal in California, there are still guidelines that must be followed to ensure the safety of the community. It is illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana and any marijuana being transported in a car must be in a sealed container.
SFPD Make Arrest Resulting In Seizure Of Multiple Firearms
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested several people and seized multiple firearms as the result on August 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team served a search warrant on the unit block of Reuel Court. As officers were preparing...
Acie Green Arrested For Aggravated Assault And Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department after an aggravated assault and robbery that occurred on July 30. The SFPD reported at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. The victim is still hospitalized, recovering from injuries.
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
Puppy Breeding Dispute Leads to Gunfire and a Fireman’s Arrest
OAKLAND — A firefighter faces multiple weapons-related charges for a shooting involving puppy breeding. The incident implicating an off-duty San Francisco fireman happened on July 31. Bryon Pointer, 29 of Oakland, was arrested on the same day at 6:26 p.m. Pointer was booked into Santa Rita Jail August 1...
Arrest made in SF Tenderloin shooting that wounded 57-year-old woman
SAN FRANCISCO – A man suspected in a shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood last month that wounded a 57-year-old woman has been arrested, police said.According to officers, the victim was wounded in a shooting that took place on the 0-100 block of McAllister Street on the morning of July 6. Officers rendered aid to the woman, and medics were summoned to the scene.The victim told police that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire. Her current condition was not immediately available.On Sunday, investigators learned the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mario Sullivan of San Francisco, was in custody at the San Francisco County Jail on unrelated charges. After investigators responded to the jail, Sullivan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed criminal action.Along with the above charges, jail records show Sullivan is being held on suspicion of first degree robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of firearm with gross negligence and assault with a firearm.Sullivan is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.
Felony Assault Charge Filed Against Former Richmond Police Officer
Originally published as a Contra Costa District Attorney press release – “Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed a felony assault charge with two enhancements against a former Richmond Police Department Officer. 28-year-old Eric Smith, Jr. faces one count of felony assault with a deadly...
Suspect Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Evading
Story Originally Published by: American Police Department. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., August 8, 2022, 11 AM – On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, American Canyon Police arrested 48-year-old, James Spencer, for resisting arrest and evading, after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive. The incident occurred around 2pm.
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
Vallejo homicide count at 12 for 2022 after early morning shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital […]
Videos Show Man Attacking Women Minutes Apart in San Francisco's Richmond District
San Francisco police are searching for a man who attacked two women minutes apart in the city's Richmond district. The assaults have left some businesses and residents even more afraid in a normally safe and quiet area that has now become the scene of the most recent attacks on the Asian community.
Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation (Update)
On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Donovann Sanders, 19, of Tracy, was arraigned in an Alameda County courtroom Monday, Aug. 8, for allegedly killing Alameda resident Kalilah Winford, 19. According to a police report, APD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found Winford suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid. Winford was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries two days later.
Hayward PD seeks help identifying homicide suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD
A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday. The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3...
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
Woman accuses SF Fire of injecting her during abortion rights protest
A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department, and the San Francisco Fire Department. She accused someone injected her with a sedative as she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving an...
License reader solves mystery
A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot. The officer confirmed...
