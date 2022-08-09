ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Break Northwoods League Single-Season Wins Record

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The 2022 Northwoods League Season has been ruled by one team. The summer nights in Wisconsin Rapids have been centered around one team. The fans have been locked in on this moment. The 2022 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have now won more games than any other team has in the 28-year history of the Northwoods League. The Rafters defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight in a 7-6 walk-off victory in the 10th inning.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Chucks take doubleheader with Chinooks

Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (35-31) took the weather induced double header against the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-33) winning both games on Monday evening. The first game started in the 5th inning with a tie ball game, each team with one run, and played through nine innings, with the Woodchucks taking the game with a score of 4-3. The second game was seven innings, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for the Chucks.
WAUSAU, WI
Obituary for James Alexander

James Dana Alexander, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Marshfield, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 12, 2022 Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. James “Jim” was born in Brooklyn, NY...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Aspirus Heart Care now offering advanced technology for abnormal heart rhythms

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Wausau Hospital recently became the second hospital in Wisconsin where physicians implanted the Abbott Aveir™ VR leadless pacemaker system. The procedure was performed by Kevin Rist MD, PhD, an electrophysiologist with Aspirus Heart Care. The Aveir™ VR pacemaker system FDA approved to treat...
WAUSAU, WI
9/11 Air Traffic Controller to Speak in Spencer

SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.
SPENCER, WI

