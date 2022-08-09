WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The 2022 Northwoods League Season has been ruled by one team. The summer nights in Wisconsin Rapids have been centered around one team. The fans have been locked in on this moment. The 2022 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have now won more games than any other team has in the 28-year history of the Northwoods League. The Rafters defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight in a 7-6 walk-off victory in the 10th inning.

