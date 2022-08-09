Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Break Northwoods League Single-Season Wins Record
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The 2022 Northwoods League Season has been ruled by one team. The summer nights in Wisconsin Rapids have been centered around one team. The fans have been locked in on this moment. The 2022 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have now won more games than any other team has in the 28-year history of the Northwoods League. The Rafters defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight in a 7-6 walk-off victory in the 10th inning.
Chucks take doubleheader with Chinooks
Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (35-31) took the weather induced double header against the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-33) winning both games on Monday evening. The first game started in the 5th inning with a tie ball game, each team with one run, and played through nine innings, with the Woodchucks taking the game with a score of 4-3. The second game was seven innings, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for the Chucks.
Punter / Kicker Results, 2022 WiFCA Combine Include Linus Maas of Owen-Withee
The 9th Annual High School Football Combine for Wisconsin athletes was held April 30 at NX Level in Waukesha.l 30, split into five sessions, though all athletes were tested on the same events. A total of 458 athletes competed in the Combine. 9th Annual WiFCA High School Football Combine: Area...
Obituary for James Alexander
James Dana Alexander, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Marshfield, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 12, 2022 Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. James “Jim” was born in Brooklyn, NY...
Aspirus Heart Care now offering advanced technology for abnormal heart rhythms
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Wausau Hospital recently became the second hospital in Wisconsin where physicians implanted the Abbott Aveir™ VR leadless pacemaker system. The procedure was performed by Kevin Rist MD, PhD, an electrophysiologist with Aspirus Heart Care. The Aveir™ VR pacemaker system FDA approved to treat...
9/11 Air Traffic Controller to Speak in Spencer
SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.
