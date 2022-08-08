Website Updated with Newest Listings and Houses for Sale in Brownsville TX. Nexus Real Estate, leading Realty from Brownsville, TX, are pleased to share that they are rapidly expanding their footprint in the city. The website is currently updated with the newest listings and houses for sale in Brownsville, TX. It was in 2007 that Nexus Real Estate partnered with a national franchise and became the largest Realtors in Brownsville. And in the same year, the company ranked first in sales, and in 2008 Nexus Real Estate became a 100% family-owned and operated company. The staff consists of over 40 licensed bilingual real estate agents who receive extensive training every year. This training keeps them abreast of the industry’s changing economics and latest news. The agents are professional, knowledgeable and strive to help their clients fulfill their dreams of buying a dream home within their budget.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO