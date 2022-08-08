Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
The Rio Grande seen nearby Sunland Park at the New Mexico-Texas state line in August 2021. (Corrie Boudreaux / El Paso Matters) It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process.
Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
Adams Threatening to Bus New Yorkers to Texas in Response to Abbott Sending Migrants to NYC
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the “good of America.”. The Mayor’s pledge is in response to Abbott’s busing of illegal immigrants from Texas to Democratic cities...
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
Nexus Real Estate Expanding Rapidly in Brownsville TX
Website Updated with Newest Listings and Houses for Sale in Brownsville TX. Nexus Real Estate, leading Realty from Brownsville, TX, are pleased to share that they are rapidly expanding their footprint in the city. The website is currently updated with the newest listings and houses for sale in Brownsville, TX. It was in 2007 that Nexus Real Estate partnered with a national franchise and became the largest Realtors in Brownsville. And in the same year, the company ranked first in sales, and in 2008 Nexus Real Estate became a 100% family-owned and operated company. The staff consists of over 40 licensed bilingual real estate agents who receive extensive training every year. This training keeps them abreast of the industry’s changing economics and latest news. The agents are professional, knowledgeable and strive to help their clients fulfill their dreams of buying a dream home within their budget.
McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge
A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of...
Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
Villalobos: Exciting day for RGV as Anzalduas Bridge gets closer to carrying fully loaded trucks
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos thought the occasion so special he asked that an official photo be taken of the Anzalduas International Bridge Board members. The board comprises elected officials and staff from the cities of McAllen, Mission, and Granjeno. The reason the occasion was special, Villalobos...
Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
San Benito announces sandbag distribution
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
