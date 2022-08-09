North Carolina textile executives spanning the fiber, yarn, fabric and finished product textile industries participated in a roundtable discussion with Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) on Tuesday, discussing the achievements and competitiveness of the domestic industry and outlining priority issues in Washington that impact their operations. The roundtable discussion, hosted by Unifi Inc. and sponsored by the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), was held at Unifi’s headquarters in Greensboro, N.C. North Carolina is the second largest state employer of textile-related jobs, with more than 30,000 jobs in 2021, according to U.S. government data. The state’s $2.7 billion in textile-related exports leads...

