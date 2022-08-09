Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina expert disagrees with $418.5M in funds approved by state for affordable housing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment...
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
Stimulus 2022: North Carolina lawmakers consider $200-per-person gas tax rebate
Lawmakers in North Carolina have proposed a $200-per-person tax rebate as a form of relief for high gas prices.
North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
North Carolina Textile Execs Talk Made in America With Rep. Manning
North Carolina textile executives spanning the fiber, yarn, fabric and finished product textile industries participated in a roundtable discussion with Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) on Tuesday, discussing the achievements and competitiveness of the domestic industry and outlining priority issues in Washington that impact their operations. The roundtable discussion, hosted by Unifi Inc. and sponsored by the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), was held at Unifi’s headquarters in Greensboro, N.C. North Carolina is the second largest state employer of textile-related jobs, with more than 30,000 jobs in 2021, according to U.S. government data. The state’s $2.7 billion in textile-related exports leads...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
Trump-backed NC Senate candidate Ted Budd gets key law enforcement endorsement over Democratic opponent
EXCLUSIVE -- U.S. Senate candidate for North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, received a key law enforcement endorsement on Wednesday that was previously once received by his Democrat opponent. Budd, who currently represents North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, earned a slot on the GOP ticket to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard...
