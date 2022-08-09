Read full article on original website
NK Wins Three Team Golf Match Over SK, Pike Central
North Knox’s girls golf team won a three-team match yesterday at Pride’s Creek Park in Petersburg The Lady Warriors shot a 191, followed by South Knox at 193. Pike Central was third, with a 223.
LHS, NK Scrimmage Tonight in Football At Warrior Stadium
In high school football Vincennes Lincoln will play at North Knox tonight at. 7 pm. The Regular season begins a week from tomorrow night as Vincennes Lincoln visits Bosse while North Knox hosts Sullivan. While the Girls golf season is in full swing, the other fall sports can begin their...
Scrimmages Set For Tonight, Tomorrow Night
(Volleyball Scrimmage tonight) The Vincennes Lincoln and Rivet girls volleyball teams will have. a scrimmage tonight at 6pm at Alice Arena. It will be the only match up between Rivet Coach Jill Ballinger and. her daughter Jensen as the teams do not play in the regular season. Jensen Ballinger was...
Vincennes Green Returns to Action After 2 Day Layoff
The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.
Knox County I-Read Scores Higher than State Average
Knox County third graders passed the I-Read exam in numbers much higher than the state average. The state average was just below 82%. In the county, North Knox third graders averaged 89%, while Vincennes Community students passed at a just under 91% rate. South Knox students were among the state’s best, with a 97.6% passing rate. The Diocese of Evansville — including student at Vincennes Flaget Elementary — passed at a rate of 95.5%.
Vincennes Green Team 3-1 in Pool Play with Big Win at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes Green team ends pool play at 3-1, with a 13-0 victory over Marlborough Massachusetts last night at Joe Bilskie Senior Field. their win last night gives them a second place tie overall with thieir 3-1 record, and could lead to a first round bye in the Championship bracket, starting Thursday.
Vincennes White Falls to Clovis, California at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes White team fell behind early, and could not catch up in a loss to Clovis California last nigh t, 6-1. That puts the Vincennes White team in the Iron Man bracket, playing today at the Cal Ripken World Series. (The White team is scheduled to play at 12:30 today on Earl Lawson Field– or the Blue diamond– since they are the five seed in Pool B. They will play the 4 seed from Pool D in the game this afternoon.
Helping His Hands Still Helping in Kentucky
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands is thanking the community for donations to help keep their shelves stocked. At this time, Helping His Hands crews are still helping tornado victims in western Kentucky. However, they also expect eventually to help victims of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands president Scott...
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
Today Starts Lane Restrictions on US 41 near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin today on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
Vincennes Public Service Departments Using Upgrades to Upgrade Fleets
Vincennes City Police officers are working with newer police vehicles, thanks to a City effort to update the police fleet. Vincennes City Council passed an issue to continue a rotation of new police vehicles for the Department’s use. Council president Tim Salters believes the continued vehicle update improves the...
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
