Niagara, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WALLACE, MI
UPMATTERS

Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
NIAGARA, WI
101 WIXX

Undercover Officer Finds Man with Multiple Felony Charges in Abandoned Cabin

NIAGARA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Niagara Police Department has found the man with multiple felonies who they were looking for earlier this week. An undercover officer found Joshua Otto, 43, in an abandoned cabin on Don Chapman Road, near the Niagara roadway. Police say he was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon.
NIAGARA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two drive-by shootings in Menominee Co., enforcement searches for suspects

WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. According to a release, two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in...
WALLACE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Police Investigating Drive-By Shootings In Menominee Co.

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan, which happened earlier this summer. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
WALLACE, MI
wnmufm.org

MSP, Menominee County deputies investigate drive-by shootings

WALLACE, MI— Police are asking the public for help with an investigation of drive-by shootings in Menominee County. Troopers from the Gladstone Post and Sheriff’s deputies say they happened the evening of June 24 at two residences along County Road G08 in Wallace. A possible suspect vehicle is...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Fire death reported in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, MI— One person died in an Ishpeming house fire Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire and Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. to a residence on Silver Street. They found it completely engulfed. Firefighters got the flames under control, and a search revealed one deceased person in the back of...
ISHPEMING, MI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes

After finding him guilty of killing a motorcyclist in a hate crime, Daniel Navarro's jury says he wasn't capable of knowing right from wrong. Navarro, convicted of homicide, could petition for release from mental treatment. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury found Daniel Navarro wasn't mentally capable of knowing right...
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Delta County meth possession and distribution cases slowing down

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Meth addiction is affecting residents in counties across Upper Michigan, including Delta County. Delta County has seen a noticeable increase in meth-related felony cases over the past eight years. In 2014, there were six total meth felonies, compared to 52 so far in 2022. Delta County Prosecutor Lauren Wickman said she sometimes sees multiple felony drug cases per week.
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Randy Miller wins Marinette County Sheriff race

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Randy Miller has defeated Chris Lesperance with a final tally of 5,398 votes to 1,696 votes following the Wisconsin primary election held on Tuesday. Since there is no democratic candidate running, Miller will now replace current Sheriff Jerry Suave who is retiring at the end of his term in January, following 38 years of service.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Menominee community supports seven-year-old with leukemia

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancer is a dangerous illness that impacts many people every day. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 600,000 people died in 2020 due to cancer. The Menominee community looks to help a young boy beat the odds. Miles Sorensen is like any other seven-year-old kid,...
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

