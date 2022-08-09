Read full article on original website
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
Undercover Officer Finds Man with Multiple Felony Charges in Abandoned Cabin
NIAGARA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Niagara Police Department has found the man with multiple felonies who they were looking for earlier this week. An undercover officer found Joshua Otto, 43, in an abandoned cabin on Don Chapman Road, near the Niagara roadway. Police say he was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon.
Two drive-by shootings in Menominee Co., enforcement searches for suspects
WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. According to a release, two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in...
Police Investigating Drive-By Shootings In Menominee Co.
Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan, which happened earlier this summer. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
MSP, Menominee County deputies investigate drive-by shootings
WALLACE, MI— Police are asking the public for help with an investigation of drive-by shootings in Menominee County. Troopers from the Gladstone Post and Sheriff’s deputies say they happened the evening of June 24 at two residences along County Road G08 in Wallace. A possible suspect vehicle is...
Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - UPDATE: On August 8 at approximately 5:00 p.m, law enforcement officers went to a home on the 1800 block of River Street in Niagara to arrest a man wanted on multiple felonies. According to the Niagara City Police Department, the suspect fled after seeing the officer...
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - The young woman attacked while running in Iron County on Aug. 1 is sharing her experience of survival. “He told me if you throw away your phone, I’ll let you live,” said Aurora Dahl. That was one threat 18-year-old Aurora Dahl said she heard...
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
Fire death reported in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— One person died in an Ishpeming house fire Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire and Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. to a residence on Silver Street. They found it completely engulfed. Firefighters got the flames under control, and a search revealed one deceased person in the back of...
SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes
After finding him guilty of killing a motorcyclist in a hate crime, Daniel Navarro's jury says he wasn't capable of knowing right from wrong. Navarro, convicted of homicide, could petition for release from mental treatment. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury found Daniel Navarro wasn't mentally capable of knowing right...
‘It is sad’: Dickinson County detective says meth, fentanyl cases are on the rise
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, law enforcement officers are seeing more than just meth in their communities. Det. Lt. Derek Dixon of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers mostly deal with two types of drugs. “The most common drugs that we see are the two...
Delta County meth possession and distribution cases slowing down
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Meth addiction is affecting residents in counties across Upper Michigan, including Delta County. Delta County has seen a noticeable increase in meth-related felony cases over the past eight years. In 2014, there were six total meth felonies, compared to 52 so far in 2022. Delta County Prosecutor Lauren Wickman said she sometimes sees multiple felony drug cases per week.
Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
Randy Miller wins Marinette County Sheriff race
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Randy Miller has defeated Chris Lesperance with a final tally of 5,398 votes to 1,696 votes following the Wisconsin primary election held on Tuesday. Since there is no democratic candidate running, Miller will now replace current Sheriff Jerry Suave who is retiring at the end of his term in January, following 38 years of service.
Menominee community supports seven-year-old with leukemia
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancer is a dangerous illness that impacts many people every day. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 600,000 people died in 2020 due to cancer. The Menominee community looks to help a young boy beat the odds. Miles Sorensen is like any other seven-year-old kid,...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Peshtigo company permanently shuts down; over 100 people left without jobs
As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations. Dozens of people were left without jobs.
