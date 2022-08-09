ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking rain, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – It’s been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.
Here’s how long low humidity will continue in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It was a tad bit warmer this Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low 80s. But another cold front swings through overnight, ushering a secondary shot of cool, dry air. That front will also produce a few clouds and perhaps squeeze out a light shower. There’s...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise!

WXYZ DETROIT — If it’s August in Metro Detroit, it’s time for the family-fun Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. The one-day cruise is a Motor City tradition and a throwback to the heyday of the American automotive industry. In the 1950’s and 60’s, cars and trucks...
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire

HONOLULU – A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday. The...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time: What to know

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has confirmed the state’s first detection of the invasive spotted lanternfly after a small population was found in Oakland County. The small population was detected in Pontiac last week and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Although...
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
