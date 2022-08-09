Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Vincennes Green Returns to Action After 2 Day Layoff
The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.
waovam.com
Vincennes White Falls to Clovis, California at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes White team fell behind early, and could not catch up in a loss to Clovis California last nigh t, 6-1. That puts the Vincennes White team in the Iron Man bracket, playing today at the Cal Ripken World Series. (The White team is scheduled to play at 12:30 today on Earl Lawson Field– or the Blue diamond– since they are the five seed in Pool B. They will play the 4 seed from Pool D in the game this afternoon.
waovam.com
NK Wins Three Team Golf Match Over SK, Pike Central
North Knox’s girls golf team won a three-team match yesterday at Pride’s Creek Park in Petersburg The Lady Warriors shot a 191, followed by South Knox at 193. Pike Central was third, with a 223.
waovam.com
LHS, NK Scrimmage Tonight in Football At Warrior Stadium
In high school football Vincennes Lincoln will play at North Knox tonight at. 7 pm. The Regular season begins a week from tomorrow night as Vincennes Lincoln visits Bosse while North Knox hosts Sullivan. While the Girls golf season is in full swing, the other fall sports can begin their...
waovam.com
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
waovam.com
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
waovam.com
Scrimmages Set For Tonight, Tomorrow Night
(Volleyball Scrimmage tonight) The Vincennes Lincoln and Rivet girls volleyball teams will have. a scrimmage tonight at 6pm at Alice Arena. It will be the only match up between Rivet Coach Jill Ballinger and. her daughter Jensen as the teams do not play in the regular season. Jensen Ballinger was...
waovam.com
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
waovam.com
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
waovam.com
Nash Dunn Named Permanent President of KCARC
Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.
waovam.com
VU “Going Further, Faster” for 2022-23 School Year
Vincennes University is “Going Further, Faster.” That was the tone of the opening meeting speech by University President Chuck Johnson to faculty and staff at V-U’s opening meeting. Johnson laid out six priorities during the session at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. They include enhanced enrollment...
waovam.com
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
waovam.com
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
waovam.com
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
