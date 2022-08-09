Read full article on original website
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Man Utd to play WSL match at Old Trafford in December
Man Utd announce WSL game to be played at Old Trafford in December 2022.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
Christophe Galtier confirms PSG want new striker as Mauro Icardi nears exit
Christophe Galtier confirms PSG want to sign a new striker, with Mauro Icardi and Arnaud Kalimuendo set to leave.
Carabao Cup second round draw: Leeds face Barnsley; Leicester head to Stockport
Confirmed Carabao Cup second round draw - including ties for Leeds, Leicester, Wolves, Newcastle, Everton & more.
Brendan Rodgers confirms rejecting two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester have rejected two bids from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.
Arsenal ready to tie down William Saliba to new contract
Arsenal will attempt to tie William Saliba down to a new contract after he emerged as a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd offered Morata; Arsenal hold Tonali talks
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Alvaro Morata, Ismaila Sarr, Bernardo Silva, Memphis Depay, Sandro Tonali and more.
Man Utd football director John Murtough in Turin as Adrien Rabiot talks continue
John Murtough is in Turin as Man Utd talks with Adrien Rabiot & his representatives continue.
