Stronger responses of soil protistan communities to legacy mercury pollution than bacterial and fungal communities in agricultural systems

Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Dietary intake of beans and risk of disabling dementia: The Circulatory Risk in Communities Study (CIRCS)
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To examine whether bean intake (including soybeans) among Japanese adults is associated with risk of disabling dementia severe enough to require care under the national insurance system. Methods. This cohort study involved 3739 individuals aged 40 to 64 years. The participants were...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Differential expression of genes in olive leaves and buds of ON- versus OFF-crop trees
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72895-7, published online 25 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data Availability section where,. "All the data analyzed or generated during this study are included in this article. This Sequence Read Archive (SRA) submission has been...
Nature.com
Exploring the link between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and emotional intelligence competencies
The present study attempts to explore the relation between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and their emotional intelligence competencies. We included 122 gifted children in this correlational study in the 2018"“2019 academic year and collected the data using the Perceptions of Gifted Label Scale (PGLS) and the Emotional Intelligence Competencies Scale (EICS). In the analysis, we utilized descriptive statistics and calculated Pearson's correlation coefficients between the variables. The mean age of the children was 11.5Â years, and there was an equal number of girls and boys. The findings revealed that the children got almost average scores on all subscales of the PGLS. The results uncovered that self-perception of the gifted label was significantly correlated with friends' and parents' perceptions of the gifted label [r"‰="‰0.380, p"‰<"‰.01]. We found a significant negative relationship between the PGLS self-perception and the EICS self-consciousness. To put it more clearly, as having increased self-consciousness, they are likely to have decreased perception of being labeled decreases. . Our findings also seem noteworthy in suggesting a helpful conceptual framework for designing therapeutic interventions for gifted children, who are often considered more sensitive to social-emotional issues.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Nature.com
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Cardiac disruption of SDHAF4-mediated mitochondrial complex II assembly promotes dilated cardiomyopathy
The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 17th author Feng Gao, who is from the Key Laboratory of Aerospace Medicine of the Ministry of Education, School of Aerospace Medicine, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, 710032, China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Nature.com
Correction to: Patterns of genetic diversity and structure of a threatened palm species (Euterpe edulis Arecaceae) from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest
Marcia Flores da Silva FerreiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1541-66341,. Francine Alves Nogueira de AlmeidaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1633-94771,. In this article the author name Guilherme Bravim Canal was incorrectly written as Guilherme Bravin Canal. The original article has been corrected. Department of Agronomy, Universidade Federal do EspÃrito Santo, Alegre, Brazil. AlÃ©xia...
Nature.com
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Nature.com
Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Nature.com
A BaTiO/WS composite for piezo-photocatalytic persulfate activation and ofloxacin degradation
Piezoelectric fields can decrease the recombination rate of photogenerated electrons and holes in semiconductors and therewith increase their photocatalytic activities. Here, a BaTiO3/WS2 composite is synthesized and characterized, which combines piezoelectric BaTiO3 nanofibers and WS2 nanosheets. The piezo-photocatalytic effect of the composite on the persulfate activation is studied by monitoring Ofloxacin (OFL) degradation efficiency. Under mechanical forces, LED lamp irradiation, and the addition of 10"‰mM persulfate, the OFL degradation efficiency reaches ~90% within 75"‰min, which is higher than efficiencies obtained for individual BaTiO3, WS2, or TiO3, widely used photocatalysts in the field of water treatment. The boosted degradation efficiency can be ascribed to the promotion of charge carrier separation, resulting from the synergetic effect of the heterostructure and the piezoelectric field induced by the vibration. Moreover, the prepared composite displays good stability over five successive cycles of the degradation process. GC"“MS analysis is used to survey the degradation pathway of OFL during the degradation process. Our results offer insight into strategies for preparing highly effective piezo-photocatalysts in the field of water purification.
Nature.com
Research on chemical resistance characteristics of water-immersed coal with different metamorphic degrees
In order to reduce the risk of spontaneous combustion of coal left after long-term flooding in the goaf of the mine, in this paper, the inhibitory properties of different inhibitors on two kinds of water-immersed coals with different metamorphic degrees were studied in depth. The experiment selected Pingzhuang brown coal and Shaqu coking coal as research objects. The raw coal and water-immersed coal samples were compared and analyzed by thermogravimetric experiment method and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy experiment method. The study showed that the activation temperature of brown coal and coking coal decreased by 7.91 and 2.25 Â°C respectively, and the activation energy decreased by 43.18Â kJ/mol and 20.58Â kJ/mol respectively. The natural tendency of coal was enhanced after water immersion, and water immersion had a greater impact on low-metamorphic brown coal. After adding four kinds of inhibitors, MgCl2, TEMPO, TPPI and PA to the two water-immersed coals, it was found that TPPI could significantly reduce the heat release rate of water-immersed brown coal, and the reduction value was 10.49Â W/mg. The dry cracking temperature of water-immersed brown coal increased by 11.75 Â°C, and PA greatly increased the combustion activation energy of water-immersed coking coal by 25.77Â kJ/mol. Meanwhile, it was found from the microscopic active groups that TTPI increased the content of water-immersed brown coal ether bonds by 4.84%. The absorption peak intensity of oxygen-containing functional groups such as C=O was significantly weakened. Similarly, PA also produced a large number of stable ethers in water-immersed coking coal, whose content increased by 5.21%, and the hydroxyl content decreased most significantly. The decomposition of TPPI into phosphoric acid after heating can inhibit the growth of active groups such as a large number of oxygen-containing functional groups in the water-immersed brown coal, thereby reducing the risk of spontaneous combustion. As a metal chelator, PA can reduce the catalytic effect of metal ions in water-immersed coking coal with fewer active groups, and inhibit coal spontaneous combustion by generating stable metal complexes to increase activation energy. This indicated that TTPI had the best inhibitory effect on water-immersed brown coal, while PA was more suitable for water-immersed coking coal.
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Nature.com
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
