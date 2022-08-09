Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
UPMATTERS
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
UPMATTERS
Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings
WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnmufm.org
MSP, Menominee County deputies investigate drive-by shootings
WALLACE, MI— Police are asking the public for help with an investigation of drive-by shootings in Menominee County. Troopers from the Gladstone Post and Sheriff’s deputies say they happened the evening of June 24 at two residences along County Road G08 in Wallace. A possible suspect vehicle is...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police Investigating Drive-By Shootings In Menominee Co.
Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan, which happened earlier this summer. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
UPMATTERS
Man in Niagara, WI barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes
After finding him guilty of killing a motorcyclist in a hate crime, Daniel Navarro's jury says he wasn't capable of knowing right from wrong. Navarro, convicted of homicide, could petition for release from mental treatment. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury found Daniel Navarro wasn't mentally capable of knowing right...
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
WLUC
‘It is sad’: Dickinson County detective says meth, fentanyl cases are on the rise
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, law enforcement officers are seeing more than just meth in their communities. Det. Lt. Derek Dixon of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers mostly deal with two types of drugs. “The most common drugs that we see are the two...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay murder suspect moved to different Alabama jail
BREWTON, Ala. (WLUK) -- A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart from...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
WLUC
Randy Miller wins Marinette County Sheriff race
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Randy Miller has defeated Chris Lesperance with a final tally of 5,398 votes to 1,696 votes following the Wisconsin primary election held on Tuesday. Since there is no democratic candidate running, Miller will now replace current Sheriff Jerry Suave who is retiring at the end of his term in January, following 38 years of service.
Fox11online.com
Part of Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road on Green Bay's northwest side will be closed next week. The city's public works department says N. Military Avenue will close between Donald and Hurlbut streets. Canadian National crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing. Military Avenue closes at 7...
Comments / 0