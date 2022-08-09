ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WALLACE, MI
UPMATTERS

Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
NIAGARA, WI
UPMATTERS

Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings

WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
WALLACE, MI
wnmufm.org

radioresultsnetwork.com

UPMATTERS

Man in Niagara, WI barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI
WSAW

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes

After finding him guilty of killing a motorcyclist in a hate crime, Daniel Navarro's jury says he wasn't capable of knowing right from wrong. Navarro, convicted of homicide, could petition for release from mental treatment. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury found Daniel Navarro wasn't mentally capable of knowing right...
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect moved to different Alabama jail

BREWTON, Ala. (WLUK) -- A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart from...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Randy Miller wins Marinette County Sheriff race

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Randy Miller has defeated Chris Lesperance with a final tally of 5,398 votes to 1,696 votes following the Wisconsin primary election held on Tuesday. Since there is no democratic candidate running, Miller will now replace current Sheriff Jerry Suave who is retiring at the end of his term in January, following 38 years of service.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Part of Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road on Green Bay's northwest side will be closed next week. The city's public works department says N. Military Avenue will close between Donald and Hurlbut streets. Canadian National crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing. Military Avenue closes at 7...
GREEN BAY, WI

