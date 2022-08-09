In a new interview, George R.R. Martin says he was ‘pretty much out of the loop’ during the final seasons of Game Of Thrones. Game of Thrones will perhaps remain one of the greatest achievements – and perhaps one of the greatest failures – of modern-day television. What started out as a gripping fantastical tale about power and politics turned into a loophole-riddled, rushed drivel by the end of it all. The final season of the series remains its most contentious arc ever, destroying all character building and rushing through key incidents.

