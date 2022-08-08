Read full article on original website
BBC
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
BBC
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust medics send no confidence letter to bosses
More than 140 doctors at an NHS mental health trust have sent a letter of no confidence to its senior leadership. Medics at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust (NSFT) told its chair that "endemic issues show little sign of resolving". It is the only mental healthcare provider in the...
NHS staff shortages ‘impacting children’s services outside of hospital’
Children will face longer waits for help with autism or speech problems due to NHS staff shortages outside of hospitals, health leaders have warned.The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers warned that without action the waiting list for community care will continue to rise.The organisations, which represent NHS bodies, said there are growing vacancies for district nurses, health visitors, podiatrists, community dentists and speech and language therapists.Delays in accessing services such as speech and language therapy or assessments for autism can have “profound impacts” on the lives of children, they said.The organisations said existing staff shortages in the community have been...
NHS faces winter of strikes as nurses and professionals ballot over pay
A ballot of around 100,000 NHS members of the Unite union is under way over possible strike action this winter in protest at a below-inflation pay offer.Voting by Unite members in England and Wales began as the Royal College of Nursing announced almost half a million members will also take part in a separate strike ballot next month.Both unions are recommending their members support industrial action, which could begin in October and throw the health service into crisis over the winter.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said that a typical 4 per cent pay offer for NHS professionals including scientists, health...
BBC
NHS dentists: Shropshire families spend thousands in wait for care
Families have reported being forced to spend thousands of pounds for private dental treatment while waiting to see an NHS dentist. A BBC investigation found that nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients. The Department of Health said an extra £50m has...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
BBC
NHS dentist shortage: 'I went to the shed for pliers and pulled my tooth'
BBC research has found nine out of every 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service, and 80% of NHS practices are not taking on children. The Department of Health says an extra £50m has been made available "to...
BBC
Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England
The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
BBC
Highlands and Moray churches at risk of closure
Church of Scotland has proposed closing 26 churches in its Inverness Presbytery area. Under the draft plans, sites in Inverness, Nairn and Forres are at risk. Church of Scotland said the moves formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan. The plans are to be subject to further discussions and...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
BBC
UK government argues MSPs do not have power to set up indyref2
The Scottish Parliament "plainly" does not have the power to set up an independence referendum, UK government law officers have argued. The Supreme Court is to look at whether MSPs can legislate for a vote without Westminster's backing in October. The Scottish government has argued that any vote would be...
BBC
Solar panel pigeon poo causes a flap at Nottingham City Council
Pigeons nesting under solar panels have landed Nottingham City Council with a bill of more than £350,000. The authority has already fitted thousands of panels to tenants' homes as part of its efforts to be a carbon-neutral city by 2028. But more than 300 complaints have been made about...
BBC
Carmarthenshire chapel spared demolition after villagers' pleas
The owner of a rural chapel which has stood for almost 150 years has been told that he cannot demolish it. Villagers in Rhydcymerau, Carmarthenshire, who objected to the plan, said they would like it to be a meeting place and community shop. "These were our people, and we should...
New Glasgow students told they will not be guaranteed accommodation this year as union claims university has accepted too many students
New Glasgow University students will not be guaranteed accommodation this year and have been advised only to accept their place if they have already secured somewhere to stay – as its students’ union claimed the university had recruited too many students. The university blamed a 'significant contraction' in...
UK's Yorkshire Water to introduce hosepipe ban from August 26
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Yorkshire Water announced on Friday that it would bring in a hosepipe ban from Aug. 26, saying parts of northern English region had seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.
Developer given permission to close 300-year-old public footpath in Salford
Campaigners in Manchester say citizens’ rights to the river ‘should not be sacrificed for private gain’
BBC
Leicestershire council reports increase in anti-social behaviour
A Leicestershire council said it was working with the police following a "significant increase" in anti-social behaviour in parks and open spaces. Broken glass, litter, graffiti, burnt grass and damaged equipment have been reported in areas including Blaby, Narborough, Littlethorpe and Enderby. Blaby District Council said concerns had been raised...
