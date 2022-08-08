Read full article on original website
247Sports
247Sports Updates Class of 2024 Rankings: Notre Dame
On Wednesday, 247Sports updated its class of 2024 rankings. There was some movement as it pertains to Notre Dame commits and targets. Here is a breakdown of how things look as of today.
247Sports
Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting
"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
Jon Bon Jovi Makes Surprise Appearance in Notre Dame Football Karaoke Video
I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!
WNDU
Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden transitioning back to college football
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall camp resumed Monday for the Notre Dame football team, and the focus was on the Fighting Irish defense. New defensive coordinator Al Golden is fresh off coaching in the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2016, but he has plenty of experience at the college level. He was head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-2015.
whatzup.com
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football to play in three of the most anticipated games of 2022
The Notre Dame football team has a tough schedule heading into the 2022 season, and they will play in some of the biggest games on the college football slate. The Notre Dame football team goes into the 2022 season as one of the best teams in the country, after being ranked No. 5 overall in the first Coaches Poll earlier this week. For first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, the expectations are high, especially after a strong 2021 season, and many stars returning.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
95.3 MNC
Three Dog Night to perform at The Lerner in October
Friends of the Lerner has announced that Three Dog Night will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Three Dog Night here: https://friendsofthelerner.org/donate/
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
WNDU
Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor
PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb
WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
rvbusiness.com
Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.
That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
Inside Indiana Business
Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
