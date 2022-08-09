Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Allegedly Wanted His New Contract To Guarantee He Wouldn't Have To Play More Than 60 Games Per Season And To Not Play Back To Back Games
The entire saga with the Brooklyn Nets seeing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want out of the team 3 years after signing with the squad seems to have kicked off when Joe Tsai refused to sign a contract extension with Irving in June. The Nets were unwilling to offer...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Pissed Kevin Durant Off When They Fired Assistant Coach Adam Harrington: "You Fired Someone He Was Close To And Didn’t Have A Conversation About It"
The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with one of the most tumultuous offseasons in their team's history. They have had major changes over the years, including the trade for very old Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce back in 2013 that sacrificed the future of the franchise. They had a very successful offseason in 2019 when they snatched Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving from the New York Knicks.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo expects Russell Westbrook to go on revenge tour with Lakers
Heat guard Victor Oladipo appeared on The VC Show on Tuesday and told former NBA star Vince Carter that Russell Westbrook is ready for a revenge tour next season. Oladipo and Westbrook are training together in the offseason in Los Angeles and they’re eager to prove their worth. “Right...
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Watching Sons Bronny And Bryce Play On The Same Team For The First Time: "This Is Insane. I'm Emotional...Wow."
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and there's no doubt that he is well known for what he has managed to accomplish during his career. He has won 4 championships with 3 different teams, and some even believe that he is the greatest player to play the sport of basketball. When LeBron James retires, he will be missed by the entire NBA fanbase.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
NBA analyst thinks Bulls may have made a mistake signing Andre Drummond
The Bulls had a relatively quiet offseason in which the addition of Andre Drummond was their biggest free agent signing. Drummond started last season with the 76ers before getting traded to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. He averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes over 73 games with the 76ers and Nets.
LeBron James shares emotional message after watching his sons play together
Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been open about wanting to play with his oldest son, Bronny James, in the NBA, regardless of where Bronny goes. Bronny and his younger brother Bryce James play basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Bronny will be a senior in high school this year while Bryce will be a sophomore. According to 247 Sports, Bronny is drawing interest from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Reports: Will Ben Simmons start the season with the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets were blindsided right before NBA's Free Agency. There were multiple reports that Kevin Durant asked to be traded. Other reports stated that Kyrie Irving wanted a contract extension or he would demand a trade. Later on, more reports came out saying Kyrie Irving would stick around with...
Yardbarker
Jason Williams Picks LeBron James As The GOAT, But Says He Would Pick Michael Jordan If He Needs A Win Tonight Or A Bucket Right Now
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan seems like a never-ending one. Be it fans debating on Twitter or even the mainstream media, the GOAT debate has been a regular feature for some time. While players like Kobe Bryant and others have been mentioned at times, the two...
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia 76ers' Pursuit Of Kevin Durant Is Serious, According To Source: "When KD Made That Ultimatum, The Sixers Were Right On The Phone."
In the hunt for Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics have all been tagged as the most likely landing spots for the 2x Finals MVP. But there's another team in the KD sweepstakes that cannot be ignored: the Philadelphia 76ers. We've known for some time they...
Yardbarker
How Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns can work as Timberwolves' duo
The Minnesota Timberwolves disturbed the basketball universe when they paid a premium price for Rudy Gobert, sending back a package to the Utah Jazz that did not include Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays the same position. Immediately, most people had questions. How will Gobert and Towns fit together on the court?
Russell Westbrook's cryptic social media activity fuels Lakers exit rumors
Last Saturday, an account called Russell Westbrook Stan tweeted Westbrook’s stats with the Lakers in his last 10 games last season with this caption: “Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” Westbrook liked the tweet and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number
The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga shares his best memory from last season
Jonathan Kuminga surprised many in his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, earning a reserve role after displaying long-term potential. Kuminga even started three games in the second round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach Steve Kerr believed in that length and athleticism would help at both ends...
Yardbarker
3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season
As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
Comments / 1