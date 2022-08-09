Read full article on original website
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
LeBron James Reacts To Watching Sons Bronny And Bryce Play On The Same Team For The First Time: "This Is Insane. I'm Emotional...Wow."
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and there's no doubt that he is well known for what he has managed to accomplish during his career. He has won 4 championships with 3 different teams, and some even believe that he is the greatest player to play the sport of basketball. When LeBron James retires, he will be missed by the entire NBA fanbase.
George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor
The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
Everything to know about the 2022 Little League World Series
A summer sports staple is back and bigger than ever. The Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event will feature international teams for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the 2020 event and a U.S.-exclusive tournament won by Taylor, Mich., in 2021.
Aidan Hutchinson makes immediate impact in Lions debut
The Detroit Lions took local kid Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to help fortify their previously struggling defense under head coach Dan Campbell. Hutchinson’s selection was in no way a surprise. He was an All-American performer for the Michigan Wolverines and was considered one of the better edge pass-rush prospects in years leading up to the annual event.
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
Razorbacks revel in role of disrespected underdogs
The Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off a nine-win season, including rare wins over Texas and Texas A&M in the same season, and yet the players still feel like they're a non-entity heading into the season. And that's just fine with them. Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is 12-11 heading into...
Kyle Shanahan reveals why 49ers chose Trey Lance over Mac Jones
The San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the decision apparently came down to one reason. During an appearance on Monday’s edition of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the team’s choice for the third overall pick in 2021 was between Lance and Mac Jones.
Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number
The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
John Calipari in hot water over Kentucky comments
Basketball coach John Calipari’s comments about Kentucky being a “basketball school” in a recent interview with The Athletic did not go over well in his athletic department. Calipari made those comments Thursday while trying to drum up support for a new basketball practice facility. When he did...
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Commanders president rips reporter for ‘unprofessional’ interview with Carson Wentz
ABC7 News sports reporter Scott Abraham drew the ire of Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright for his hard line questions to quarterback Carson Wentz. Abraham asked Wentz of his thoughts about the characterization of local reports of his inaccuracy during his first training camp with Washington. “For one it’s...
