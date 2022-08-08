Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
What to Know About Peripheral Artery Disease—and Its Connection to Diabetes
When we think of clogged arteries, most of us think about the heart. “But buildup of fatty plaques can happen in any artery, including those that carry blood away from the heart,” says Dr. Samuel Kim, a preventive cardiologist and lipidologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.
MedPage Today
CRC Screening Pays Off for People With Obesity
Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening was cost-effective in obese individuals as well as in those of normal weight and might even have a leg up at younger ages for obese men, a modeling study found. Having a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 or a fecal immunochemical test (FIT)...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians
Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
MedPage Today
Propofol Not the Only Option for Abdominal Surgery Anesthesia in Seniors
Older patients who received anesthesia with etomidate had no higher risk of major complications after elective abdominal surgery compared to propofol, a randomized trial found. Among 1,917 such patients, rates of major in-hospital morbidity were 9.3% with etomidate versus 8.7% with propofol in an intention-to-treat analysis. The risk difference of...
verywellhealth.com
Ambulatory Surgery Center vs. Outpatient Hospital: Uses, Benefits & More
Ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient hospitals offer surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures without the need for a large, traditional hospital. Both offer similar services and provide safe and effective care. However, they differ in ownership, management, and cost. This article will describe the procedures available at these facilities and list...
notebookcheck.net
GlucoClip non-invasive blood glucose monitor wins prestigious Johns Hopkins University Healthcare Design Competition
An ambitious group of Egyptian students has continued working on the GlucoClip project, which won an award from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University earlier this year. The GlucoClip is a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that is intended to remove painful finger sticking from the average day of someone suffering from diabetes.
