Health Services

MedicalXpress

Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia

Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

CRC Screening Pays Off for People With Obesity

Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening was cost-effective in obese individuals as well as in those of normal weight and might even have a leg up at younger ages for obese men, a modeling study found. Having a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 or a fecal immunochemical test (FIT)...
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians

Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
TEXAS STATE
MedPage Today

Propofol Not the Only Option for Abdominal Surgery Anesthesia in Seniors

Older patients who received anesthesia with etomidate had no higher risk of major complications after elective abdominal surgery compared to propofol, a randomized trial found. Among 1,917 such patients, rates of major in-hospital morbidity were 9.3% with etomidate versus 8.7% with propofol in an intention-to-treat analysis. The risk difference of...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Ambulatory Surgery Center vs. Outpatient Hospital: Uses, Benefits & More

Ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient hospitals offer surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures without the need for a large, traditional hospital. Both offer similar services and provide safe and effective care. However, they differ in ownership, management, and cost. This article will describe the procedures available at these facilities and list...
HEALTH SERVICES

