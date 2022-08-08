ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busch#Birds#Behind The Scenes
Click10.com

30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut but did have issues other places have been shut...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK

System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

PBC School Bus Crash Leads To Fraud, Grand Theft Charges

An investigation into a school bus crash results in several charges against a man for fraud. A BMW sped into the back of a school bus in Wellington Thursday. Five elementary school kids were on board, but none required a hospital visit. Two men inside the car were injured, including...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
iheart.com

Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates

Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy