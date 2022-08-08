Read full article on original website
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'
A 23-year-old Florida woman welcomed a baby boy while flying in a helicopter. Lidia Bucio was going into labor, and medics decided to fly her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on August 7, according to WPTV. Her third child wasn't going to wait, however. "I was screaming...
66 dogs removed from Hendry County home
Clewiston police confirmed 66 dogs were found on the property in the Montura community. As of Tuesday morning, all but one have been rounded up, with the remaining animal needing to be trapped.
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
Florida beachgoer spots body part sticking out of sand
A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies.
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut but did have issues other places have been shut...
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
PBC School Bus Crash Leads To Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
An investigation into a school bus crash results in several charges against a man for fraud. A BMW sped into the back of a school bus in Wellington Thursday. Five elementary school kids were on board, but none required a hospital visit. Two men inside the car were injured, including...
Full Rigor: Rough Night, Florida man disembowels his girlfriend
This episode of Full Rigor features Tequila, blood and guts in Broward county. A Sunrise man in an alcoholic blackout goes bananas on his girlfriend in her apartment closet pulling feet of intestine out of her body. Listen to the chilling interrogation here. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
Officials in Martin County have released the names of the two people who were found Monday floating in a pond near Indiantown.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates
Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to the school district. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the...
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
