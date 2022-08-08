Read full article on original website
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
Taliban officials in Afghanistan 'beat girls just for smiling and talking too loud,' report says
Farkhunda, a 16-year-old girl, stopped going to school in September and has since been diagnosed with depression, The Guardian reported.
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
kpcc.org
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
In August 2021, shortly after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference in which he vowed that the insurgents would defend women's rights according to Islamic law. Filmmaker Ramita Navai says it was an empty promise. "[The Taliban] knew that the world was watching, is...
Washington Examiner
America’s new Most Wanted: Terrorist with key role in Black Hawk Down may be al Qaeda leader
The terrorist who played a “central role” in the “Black Hawk Down” attack in Somalia and facilitated the deadly U.S. Embassy bombings in Africa in the 1990s could be the next al Qaeda leader following Ayman al Zawahiri’s death in a U.S. airstrike in Kabul.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.・
The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of part of the $9.5 billion in frozen Afghan government assets, report says
The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of Afghanistan's frozen billions, Reuters reported. $9.5 billion of Afghan govt. reserves was frozen over the Taliban takeover. Most of it is in the US. The talks focus on $3.5 billion that Biden said could be released earlier this year. The US...
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
United States Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan nearly one year ago. Darin Hoover joined "Fox & Friends First" to reflect on his son's life following the drone strike that killed an al Qaeda leader in Kabul.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
International Business Times
The Women Desperate To Work In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Since their takeover a year ago, the Taliban have squeezed Afghan women out of public life, imposing suffocating restrictions on where they can work, how they can travel, and what they can wear. There is hardly a woman in the country who has not lost a male relative in successive...
This 9/11 Mastermind Was Living ‘Comfortably’ in Afghanistan Before He Was Killed
Before he was killed in a U.S. drone strike over the weekend, Ayman al-Zawahri, a key 9/11 mastermind, was living comfortably in a wealthy neighbourhood in Afghanistan, according to U.S. officials. The White House announced Monday night that a U.S. operation took out the 71-year-old al Qaeda leader in an...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Lives of Afghan women and girls being destroyed by "suffocating" Taliban crackdown, Amnesty International says
The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a "suffocating" crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday. After they captured the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousted the internationally backed government, the Taliban...
‘Tricky situation’: Taliban unsure how to respond to Zawahiri’s death
Senior commanders caught between hopes for international recognition and pressure from their own ranks
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
ASIA・
FBI director ‘not surprised’ al Zawahiri was in home of Haqqani Taliban leader
FBI Director Christopher Wray was “not surprised” al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri was in a Kabul home owned by Haqqani Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani — seemingly confirming details about the strike the Biden administration hasn’t yet.
International Business Times
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
Ayman al-Zawahiri: al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan, Joe Biden says
President ordered strike on Kabul safe house last month during a high-level meeting, administration says
