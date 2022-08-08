ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined Atlanta in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. He has played 11 career games with Atlanta, Houston and Dallas with eight tackles and one forced fumble. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Burton started 35 of 48 games in college with 84 catches for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns. Wells also was undrafted out of San Diego State in 2018 by Dallas, and the 6-6, 260-pound tight end finally made his NFL debut last season playing in three games with Arizona. He also has been with Kansas City, New England, Atlanta and Indianapolis.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
